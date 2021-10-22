How to drive innovation through platform agility





To be successful today, companies need to be competitive, innovative, and fast on the market. And this is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve without the use of agile payment platform technology.

About the author

Sujit Unni is Paysafe’s Chief Technology Officer.

The effectiveness of platform technology derives from its agility, its ability to perform unlimited upgrades and paced improvements. The traditional practice of working on siled product development results in long lead times for the same update, which at best is costly and likely to be impossible. With an agile approach, you can constantly update your technology to create competitive products that provide a foundation for innovation and a great customer experience. These are important goals for all businesses and require the right environment to achieve them.

But how do you build an agile platform? Here are three steps that all agile platforms follow on their path to success:

Get the right design

The platform should be designed with agility in mind from day one, and the core platform is a good place to start. The key to driving continuous innovation across the business is a configurable architecture that scales at a pace, a distinguishing advantage of platform technology. An important part of this is the API. This facilitates fast and efficient system management for development and market upgrades and enhances the customer experience in the process.

Another key component of the platform architecture is the abstraction, especially in traditional industries such as banks. By abstracting the payment platform, you ensure that the annoying issues that arise do not interfere with overall performance and that you can manage specific use cases separately from the platform itself.

An abstract, continuously improving processing platform can offer many benefits. This includes the ability to respond quickly to changes in the market, grow your business in line with the market, keep up-to-date with the latest security and compliance, and provide more reliable service to your customers. increase. The combination of these factors enhances the consumer experience, enhances customer base loyalty, and enhances the reputation of an innovative business.

Achieving rapid innovation to market requires good internal capabilities and partnerships that can implement pioneering features and concepts without delay.

It is important to integrate the products and services of partners that add value to the core offering. Leveraging an open ecosystem by collaborating on the experience of third parties provides a competitive advantage and opens up opportunities to expand our products and enter new markets.

Another way to drive innovation across your business is to make platform features available to a wider organization. This tool strategy change allows previously siled product and technology teams to access existing templates to increase efficiency and drive innovation across the business.

Before you can expect to step up your build-test-deploy cycle, seamlessly implement upgrades and extensions, or build team capabilities to improve your service, you should first evaluate your tool strategy. Taking the time to review partnerships, workflows, and tools is essential because they play an important role in enabling an agile platform.

Building the right culture

To build a great platform, everyone needs to be involved. That means you need to get the right people and invest in team motivation and development.

By sharing the big picture with a wider range of businesses, you can prevent the pitfalls that occur when important insights are limited to management. By involving the entire organization, we share responsibility, build trust, and ensure that our core goals are understood by everyone.

An important challenge facing established organizations is how to shape workplace behavior into a strong corporate culture while allowing cultural changes as the business develops. Culture is one of the most important factors in determining business success and is often one of the most difficult to understand correctly. This requires adjustments in three main areas:

Promote active design and collaboration with a wider organization for the implementation of well-defined goal hacks.Strengthen our team of expert external advisors and onboard quality new hires Work on ongoing assessments and regularly review goals

Whether you’re a developer, UX designer, or business analyst, everyone has a role to play in building a successful platform. The platform will benefit as it develops and develops talent. Creating an environment where talent can thrive is a key factor in providing a competitive and dynamic platform, and the key is to ensure that you understand the value that talent brings to your organization.

Agile platforms accelerate innovation

Platform agility plays a vital role in an organization’s competitiveness as it fights to innovate at its own pace. Platform technology allows people focused on continuous improvement to provide a continuous stream of upgrades for a better customer experience while at the same time paying negative attention to people with slow development cycles.

