Blockchain technology that enhances efficiency and happiness





With some pioneering initiatives and policies that have established Dubai as the city of the future, the adoption of blockchain technology is another step that will not only make life easier, but also make citizens happy.

It is well known that Dubai is the city of the future, and there are various initiatives to become not only one of the smartest cities in the world, but also the happiest city in the world. With increasing attention to research and development, innovation, technology, etc., it has become known as the city of the future. Many of these key areas also help make the city the perfect place to live, work and do business.

With various government-led policies and initiatives that are not only business-friendly, but also drive and drive growth, many global companies have set up offices here to take advantage of the city’s hyper-connected, state-of-the-art infrastructure. I am. And amenities. Thanks to this, Dubai is today regarded as a global leader in many areas. Whether it’s artificial intelligence (AI), robotics or fintech, it has established itself as a leader and largest hub in information and communication technology (ICT) in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The focus on sustainability, knowledge sharing and clean energy for a better future also helps set benchmarks for emulation in other parts of the world.

The Dubai Blockchain Strategy, a joint initiative of Digital Dubai and the Dubai Future Foundation, is another wing of its illustrious cap, facilitating the quest for influential innovation while fulfilling the dream of becoming the happiest city in the world. Useful. Efficient experience for citizens.

What is a blockchain?

For sign-in beginners, blockchain is a technology that makes transactions easier and more secure for users. A place where you can access information on a very secure and secure digital network. Offering reliability, transparency and traceability, this technology is poised to make Dubai the first government in the world to move all applicable transactions to blockchain technology. To achieve this feat, strategy relies on three pillars: government efficiency, industry creation, and international leadership. This technology benefits all sectors, pioneers economic profitability and digital innovation, furthering the city’s goal of becoming a global leader in technology and smart economy while promoting entrepreneurship and global competitiveness. Strengthen.

There is no block to happiness

With the aim of making Dubai the happiest city in the world, the UAE government has adopted blockchain technology to facilitate its transactions. To realize and further strengthen that vision, the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 and the Dubai Blockchain Strategy came into force. The former will help move 50% of government transactions to the blockchain platform by the end of this year. The latter will help Dubai become the first city in the world to fully function with blockchain technology. Thanks to the efforts of Digital Dubai, the blockchain ecosystem is already in place, thereby establishing the city as the global capital of blockchain development.

Example of blockchain technology

The Dubai blockchain strategy has led to the launch of many use cases, Dubai blockchain policies, and joint blockchain platforms as part of it. Digital Dubai has implemented 24 blockchain use cases covering eight key sectors: commerce, real estate, transportation, security, health, finance, education and tourism. These are being addressed by government and private sector players. In addition, the shared Dubai blockchain platform, launched in partnership with IBM, helps government agencies develop use cases without investing in their own infrastructure. For the benefit of cities around the world, blockchain learning in all cities will be collated and shared with the world.

Today, Dubai has more than 100 blockchain businesses, with a 24% increase in blockchain usage compared to the global average of 19%. By adopting blockchain technology, document processing alone can save about 5.5 billion dirhams annually. This vibrant ecosystem helps businesses grow and expand their businesses and attract more investors and partnerships in the region.

Disclaimer: This article is part of a featured content series on Dubai business

