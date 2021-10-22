Google has made significant changes to Play Store subscription pricing





Most app-related antitrust negotiations focus on Apple, but Google is on the same ship. The two tech giants run similar digital stores, and similar rules govern them. Also, the tax system is similar on the App Store and Google Play. That’s why developers like Epic Games are fighting both Apple and Google for meaningful change in the industry. As a result, both companies are faced with government oversight of various countries regarding app store practices and pricing.

Apple has launched several App Store concessions following various court battles that it had to face in the United States and internationally. But Google has made the most important changes so far. The company has announced a major renewal of Play Store fees related to the type of app content that many pay for: Subscriptions.

Apple has agreed to allow “reader” apps such as Netflix and Spotify to include links in the app that allow customers to manage their subscriptions on the developer’s website. This may also mean that users can purchase subscriptions outside the App Store.

Reader apps that offer subscriptions through the App Store will continue to be charged on the App Store. However, not all streaming services allow buyers to sign up for new subscriptions directly from the App Store.

The current subscription pricing is set at 30% for the first year and 15% each year thereafter. Google used to use a similar system for Play Store subscriptions.

Separately, Google announced in March that it would reduce Play Store pricing from 30% to 15% if developer revenue was less than $ 1 million. This change is similar to Apple’s.

New Google Play subscription fee

Google’s new Play Store changes apply to all apps that come with your subscription, not just the reader app. The company has announced that purchasing subscriptions will incur a 15% commission instead of the previous 30% tax. This is a significant discount that developers expect to give to consumers.

“Digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest growing models for developers, but we find that the subscription business faces certain challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. I know, “Google explained in a blog post. The company added that it has heard from developers that customer attrition is “challenging” to take advantage of the 15% rate after the first year. That’s why we’re fully switching to a 15% subscription rate.

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2022.

In addition, Google has announced that certain categories of apps, such as “ebooks and on-demand music streaming services,” will be subject to even lower rates, which can drop to as low as 10%. According to Google, these are businesses where “content costs make up the bulk of sales.”

“The new pricing recognizes the industry economy of the media content industry and makes Google Play better for developers and the community of artists, musicians and writers they represent,” Google said.

As expected, Google did not mention regulatory pressures or proceedings with developers in its announcement. However, changing Google Play subscription fees does help with those issues as well.

Like Apple, Google needs to allow developers to add third-party payment processors to their Korean apps. But like Apple, we still don’t know how Google will comply with the law.

