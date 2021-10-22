Sheba Medical Center as the first innovation partner in Jersey City’s SciTech Scity to create a “hospital of the future” simulation space focused on digital health and home care





Israel’s Liberty Science Center and the largest hospital system will unveil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the first 30-acre city of its kind tomorrow

Published: October 22, 2021 12:07 pm CDT | Updated: 1 hour ago

Jersey City, NJ, October 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-A state-of-the-art high-tech hospital simulation space designed to showcase the future of digital health and home care is coming from Israel to Jersey City.

Today at SciTech Scity’s groundbreaking day, the Liberty Science Center is the president of LSC, a 30-acre “City of Tomorrow” innovation campus that is being developed to launch and grow world-changing science and technology companies and rethink public school science education. Paul Hoffman, Chief Innovation Officer and Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, announced that Sheba will be SciTech Scity’s first innovation partner and first international tenant. With New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Stephen Flop as witnesses, Hoffman and Dr. Jimrichman have signed a memorandum of understanding between their respective organizations.

Through this partnership, Israel’s state-of-the-art Healthtech technology, The Start-Up Nation, will be exhibited at a state-of-the-art simulation facility in New Jersey, and Sheba will transform the eight-story EdgeWorks floor. Introduced SciTech Scity’s “Business Optimizer” to Liberty ARCHealth Space 2030. The simulation space leverages the expertise of Sheva’s existing world-renowned Medical Simulation Center (MSR) in Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, and employs a number of technologies that integrate sensing, monitoring and AI for digital health. And focus on home healthcare advances. , Communication, Augmented Reality, and Robotics maximize patient care and comfort while minimizing risk to staff. The solution focuses on promoting a healthy life, dealing with chronic illnesses at home (such as diabetes), and promoting good health fairness.

“Advances in digital health and home care promise to help people everywhere, but these advances especially help poorly serviced people who don’t have easy access to professional care,” Hoffman said. Said. “Liberty ARCHealthSpace 2030 complements the mission of the Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity to innovate and promote science and technology for all. Sheba is the largest hospital system in the Middle East and one of the top 10 hospitals in the world. . “”

Of particular note is the SciTech Scity and Liberty Science Center helping Sheba in testing and deploying digital health and home health products in Jersey City and beyond in a poorly serviced community. It is also expected that new technologies, products and companies born from Liberty ARC HealthSpace 2030 will create jobs in Jersey City.

“We are honored to play an integral role in the development of this innovative and innovative SciTech Scity / Liberty Science Center project, which will enable the Sheba Medical Center to drive the digital healthcare revolution within the realm of ARCHealthSpace 2030 and to drive the economy. In addition to growth, we are creating a myriad of cutting-edge medical options for New Jersey and metropolitan citizens, “said Professor Yitshak Creiss, CEO of the Sheba Medical Center. “This is also an important development for Israel, and we are working with our New Jersey partners to make breakthrough medical innovations for the benefit of all.”

Dr. Zimlichman explained that SciTech Scity is a natural hub for Liberty ARC HealthSpace 2030, “I wanted to put all the technologies together in one space and see how it works in the medical environment and across the medical team. This space company will come in and help us design the future. “

Sheva said she hopes to adopt these technologies widely in the next few years, “preferably earlier than 2030. COVID has given us the opportunity to accelerate innovation, especially digital health solutions.

ARC stands for Accelerate Redesign Collaborate, and Dr. Zimlichman emphasized that feedback on all technologies currently being piloted in Sheba and the new SciTech Scity space will be shared with partner hospitals in North America and Europe. Dr. Zimlichman will work closely with LAH to synergize with Sheba ARC’s planned innovation center in Chicago, which hosts many startups from Israel, and these ARC Chicago technologies will also be on display in New Jersey. Was shown. State-of-the-art technology will be on display. Implemented in Liberty ARC HealthSpace 2030 in homes in Scholars Village and elsewhere in Jersey City. Scholars Village is a housing complex developed for innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, STEM graduate students, and individuals and families who want to be part of the SciTech Scity community.

Thanks to the collaboration with Sheba, SciTech Scity will be a place to see the near future of healthcare technology come true. SciTech Scity is now the innovation partner of choice in energy, consumer electronics, life sciences, fintech, computer hardware, personal transportation, edtech, and other key industrial sectors of our future on Earth. looking for.

Against the backdrop of the New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Science Center embarks on the first phase of SciTech Scity’s $ 300 million at a ceremony that includes Governor Murphy, Mayor Flop, Hudson County Executive Thomas Deggys, and LSC. bottom. VIPs such as Co-Chair Stephen Howe, LSC Vice-Chair Laura Overdeck, and Hudson County Technician Director Amy Lin Rodriguez.

Phase I of SciTech Scity is expected to begin in late 2023 and 2024.

About the Liberty Science Center The Liberty Science Center (LSC.org) is a 300,000-square-foot non-profit learning center located in Liberty State Park at Jersey City Bank in Hudson near the Statue of Liberty. The Liberty Science Center is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers and bringing the power, promise and pure enjoyment of science and technology to learners of all ages, the largest planetarium in the western hemisphere, 12 Museum exhibition hall, which houses live animals. 110 collections, huge aquarium, 3D theater, live simultaneous cast surgery, tornado power wind simulator, K-12 classrooms and labs, teacher training program. Prior to COVID, more than 250,000 students visited the Science Center each year, and tens of thousands more participated in the center’s off-site and online programs. With more than 750,000 visitors annually, LSC is the largest interactive science center in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area.

About Sheva Medical Center Telhashomer, the largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, is creating global influence through the transformation of medical, research and healthcare. Sheba’s City of Health boasts an acute care hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a research and innovation hub, a medical simulation center and a disaster response center on one comprehensive campus in the heart of Israel. Sheva, a university teaching hospital affiliated with Tel Aviv University’s Suckler School of Medicine, educates the next generation of healthcare providers and shapes the future of healthcare. Sheva acts as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and medical professionals around the world and consistently providing the highest level of medical care to everyone in need. Sheba has been ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the world by Newsweek for the third consecutive year (2019, 2020, 2021).

View original content:

Source Liberty Science Center

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weau.com/prnewswire/2021/10/22/sheba-medical-center-create-hospital-future-simulation-space-focusing-digital-health-home-healthcare-first-innovation-partner-scitech-scity-jersey-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos