Google said the proceedings have successfully slowed down European privacy rules.





WASHINGTON Google said in an internal document that it has worked with other tech companies to delay European privacy rules, according to a legal document released Friday.

Prior to its 2019 meeting with other major tech companies, Google said in a memo that it had successfully slowed and delayed the European Union’s e-privacy regulatory process and worked behind the scenes with other companies. Said. Filing.

The new details alleged in an unedited proceeding filed by Texas and 11 other states that Google abused its advantage over the complex technology of delivering ads to consumers online. Media outlets, including the New York Times, have asked judges in the case to remove the edits from the complaint.

The details provide an unusual look at how major tech companies lobbyed against the proposed increasing array of regulations. In recent years, legislators around the world have proposed new legislation to limit market power of major tech companies, limit the use of consumer data, and set new rules on how to moderate user-generated content. I am.

A Google spokesman said in a statement that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said something didn’t make it true.

According to a spokesperson, it is clear that we support consistent privacy rules around the world.

The proceedings cited a document prepared prior to the August 2019 meeting between five big tech companies, including Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

At the time, Google was trying to stop privacy restrictions under the laws of the US Federal Trade Commission and Congress, according to the complaint. European rules have been the subject of difficult negotiations for years.

The company also expressed concern about the behavior of other tech companies engaged in privacy discussions. Google said Facebook was struggling to align with our privacy goals and strategies, and social networks prioritized winning reputation over business interest in legislative debates.

Google was also worried that Microsoft might have been overtaken by privacy issues, according to the proceedings. In a document prepared for the meeting, Google’s top executive Kent Walker said Google should find a partnership with Microsoft as much as possible, but be wary of their activities and possible. He said he should try to get as much information as possible.

