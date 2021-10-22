The Future of War in South Asia: Innovation, Technology, Organization





Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a primitive brawl in the Gallowan Valley in the summer of 2020. Both used stone and nailed clubs, but no firearms. The clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA personnel. While the Indian commander was killed, his Chinese commander was seriously injured and fled. It has been the most serious incident on the border between India and China since 1975.

Leveraging the loopholes of traditional war concepts to limit the potential for escalation into traditional conflicts relies on China’s strategy of coercion and risk manipulation to achieve its territorial objectives. It reflects. China’s model falls into what is called the Gray Zone activity, which preys on the ambiguity of international law.

The face of war is changing due to the adoption of rapidly evolving developments and, in some cases, the retreat of advanced combat techniques. Last year, a memo from the US Parliamentary Research Service on Emerging Military Technology included deadly autonomous systems, artificial intelligence (AI), supersonic weapons, directed energy weapons, biotechnology, and quantum technology. As the report states, the face of war is changing with the rapidly evolving development of advanced combat techniques. Understanding the adoption of these technologies and the strategies for adopting them will be the key to countering the kinetic and geographical factors of China’s growth potential.

Security competition with China is unique and unprecedented in its complexity. Strategic challenges from China span locales and domains. It geographically surrounds India and includes all means of national power. And China’s recent military reforms provide not only better capabilities, but also command arrangements to jointly deploy them.

The People’s Liberation Army is undergoing extensive reforms, with the goal of transforming its organizational structure and creating world-class military power by 2049, with the integration of improved military equipment in progress. China’s military literature reflects some of Beijing’s efforts in introducing networked platforms, sensors, and weapons.

It is unclear to what extent the integration of information-oriented features such as big data and AI will affect China’s approach to future wars, as other companies in the industry are adopting similar technologies. However, Maj. Gen. PK Malik (retd.) Pointed out that India’s ability to break high-definition ciphers does not exist and has an ambiguous command-and-control setup for cybersecurity operations. In the future, the amount of data available will increase significantly, and how this data is stored and processed will be a key factor in winning the war. The army needs to be equipped to screen and analyze terabytes of information, and this is not something that humans do naturally. Therefore, while the outlook for additional data can enhance military intelligence and operations, the problem is that it cannot handle excess data. To analyze the capabilities of key nations in cyberspace, we have developed an enabler-focused classification that includes indicators of capabilities from the private sector and the military.

Aside from the PLA’s organizational and doctrinal changes, the October 1, 2019 parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic showed progress in China’s defense modernization.

Notable was China’s new aviation system exhibited between the Parade WZ-8 high-speed reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle and unmanned fighter. The first operational Chengdu J-20A fighter / ground attack aircraft PLA Air Force (PLAAF) unit was formed in 2019. This type of production may increase over the next few years as more units are refitted. At the same time, the Shenyang J-31 multirole fighter project continues, but at a slower pace than the J-20A. Justin Bronk, some of the PLAAF, and perhaps the PLA Navy Air Force, equipped with a significant degree of deadly automation and broadband stealth for strikes, intelligence surveillance, reconnaissance, and potentially aggressive anti-aircraft operations. He wrote that he would start working on the design of an operational unmanned combat aircraft. Highly contested airspace.

In January 2020, China commissioned the first of eight Type-055s currently under construction or already completed. Type-055 introduces new features in the form of an integrated mast, a large caliber vertical launch system cell, and its power generation capacity, demonstrating the progress of Chinese shipbuilders in incorporating complex technologies into ships. The function is included. The 19th and 20th Type 052D (Luyang III class) destroyers were launched in May 2019, and then the 63rd Type-056 / 056A (Eda OI / II class) corvettes appeared, type- Beyond 055, China’s surface combatant production continues to be remarkable. August 2019.

The Malcom Daviss chapter of this volume outlines the need for the Indian and Royal Australian Navy to have a positive presence and sufficient combat mass in order to balance and deter the PLA Navy. We may invest more in advanced autonomous systems above and below the waves and in the air to fight the masses generated by China. Autonomous systems have unique advantages in terms of reduced acquisition and maintenance costs, reduced risk in the absence of crew, and the potential benefits of leveraging a rapid innovation cycle.

The process of refitting the PLA will continue with a focus on the goal of completing basic mechanization and improving informatization. Legacy equipment such as the ZTZ-59 tank and PL-59 howitzer are currently circulating from frontline units, but it is unlikely that all of these weapon systems will be replaced. The PLA is also working on unmanned ground vehicles. It has been running on caterpillar trucks and testing the Desert Wolf series of unmanned ground vehicles with remote-controlled weapon stations. The chapter on Autonomous Ground Systems by Major BS Dhanoas (retd.) Describes the unique challenges that such ground systems may face when adopted in India and other countries.

The PLA is the beneficiary of the overall system approach promoted by the Civil Army Fusion Strategy promoted by Chinese leadership. At the heart of this is the understanding that innovation and innovative approaches in defense policy are the way to create a war-winning army. For the PLA, the key to victory in a regular war is control of space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic territory. The creation of the Strategic Support Force in December 2015 aimed to carry out an integrated joint operation with the People’s Liberation Army, providing the ability to fight and win future wars, even if not informatized.

Wider ambiguity regarding the integration of power between the three Indian services, even when Indian defense facilities recognize the need to counter the modernization of PLA and adopt operational concepts such as informatized warfare. Exists. Without this integration, it is impossible to develop operational concepts that enable effective combat in the cyber, electromagnetic, and space realms. There is little evidence to suggest that any of the three services take a feature-based approach compared to previous threat-based approaches. The nature of war is changing, with less distinction between ground, air and navy, less distinction between short-range and deep sea, and less distinction between peace and war. The chapter on Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalans is a reminder to Beijing to enhance its space and counterspace capabilities, how to undertake institutional restructuring to strengthen the role of these capabilities, and to national security in the region. Shows the potential impact of.

However, India’s current defense spending priority places a great deal of emphasis on traditional means of war and traditional means of deterrence. While the current stance supports massive conflict in the form of a two-front war, India has a positive presence that is almost negligible, limited low-end and versatile assets, and a lack of strategic mobility. Has limited ability to deal with asymmetric threats using combinations of defense and commercial technology. The recent conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has been a drone’s perspective on the challenge of destructive and accessible technology. Kabir Taneha writes that the Indian Army needs to consider the threat posed by these destructive capabilities in the hands of non-state actors and there is an urgent need to develop countermeasures.

Therefore, the Indian Armed Forces are to effectively counter hostile challenges along the entire scope of the conflict, especially the military transformation and Chinese challenges in these contests, which may fall below traditional strategic thresholds. You need to invest better in a diverse range of dynamic forces and assets. Effective deployment in terms of both speed and distance is perhaps the greatest modern challenge facing the Indian Army. Given the differences in economic size and the favorable start in China’s military modernization, catching up will be difficult, if not impossible. However, by using an asymmetric strategy, small troops dominate large, well-equipped troops. But in order to develop them, India must first better understand the current plight.

The purpose of this edited volume is to establish the goals of Indian defense technology and the strategies needed to achieve them. How can the Indian Army adapt its legacy platforms and doctrine to counter new military technologies of the future? This volume hopes to begin a conversation to understand these changes in the outlook for 2030 by identifying and highlighting the gaps between existing features and future requirements.

The study was accessed by clicking here

(This study was written by Manoj Joshi and Pushan Das)

