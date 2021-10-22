Google Takes a Big Step into the Future of Unified Smart Homes – Review Geeks





Just months after announcing its commitment to the unified smart home standard Matter, Google will release a set of tools to help developers integrate Matter with their products. This is a big step towards a future where smart devices, even from rivals, work with any app or assistant.

Matter aims to eliminate confusion from purchasing smart home products that are not always compatible. It’s basically a universal language (or universal translator) for connected devices. If the two products support Matter, they will work together.

Google’s Nest Thermostat is just one of the products that will get Matter’s support in 2022. Google

But for developers who are in a hurry to complete a product, Matter can seem like a rewarding and time-consuming task. That’s why Google is building the Google Home Device SDK for Matter. This should help developers quickly integrate their products into new protocols.

In addition, Google has announced new mobile development tools to help integrate Matter with smartphones and apps. This dramatically simplifies the process of setting up a smart home device. Instead of jumping between the app and your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth settings, just let the app do the work.

Obviously, Google understands that Matter wouldn’t succeed without the support of major smart home brands. Its simple development tools should help companies build Matter integrations in their products before the protocol launches in 2022.

Source: Google via The Verge

