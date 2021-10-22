21 Baltimore technology companies driving the expansion of telemedicine





A pandemic that drives healthcare innovation to meet the need for social distance has brought telemedicine to the fore in the last 18 months, and regulatory changes open up new approaches that have never been seen before. I was killed.

Up-and-coming tech companies have intervened to provide the tools. After years of working where technology meets health, the pandemic has accelerated the demand for innovation that Baltimore companies must offer.

For those unfamiliar with the term, according to the American Academy of Family Physiology, telemedicine is a medical practice that uses technology to provide care in a remote location, focusing on doctors who provide care to patients. I’m guessing. Telemedicine then describes the use of technology to provide medical care and services. Not all of the following companies specialize in telemedicine, but all are using technology in innovative ways to improve patient health care outcomes.

Alongside the pandemic that accelerated digital adoption, regulatory changes during the pandemic paved the way for more telemedicine. For example, at the federal level, the exemption allowed Medicare to cover payments equivalent to telemedicine visits and face-to-face visits for any patient. At the state level, Maryland has also passed provisions to enable asynchronous technology and expand the scope of telemedicine to include chronic care and mental health.

While providers have expanded their virtual options, so have digital health companies in the region. The following companies are based in the Baltimore region and are committed to enabling and improving remote care:

The company has developed a handheld device called MouthLab designed to monitor vital signs and has a corresponding app and analytics platform. Recently, it received 510 (k) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company initially plans to sell it for use in clinical trials, and founder Sathya Elumalai also looks forward to providing telemedicine visits.

Recently acquired by Amalagam, RX provides tools in the area of ​​clinical decision support, integrates with electronic health record systems, and provides access to data that enables tools to be integrated directly into physician workflows. Founded by Nate and Noah Weiner, the company is a recent example of how innovation in the healthcare sector has gone from establishing a company to withdrawing.

The company has long been a leader in medical IT and has specific data and tools to improve care coordination in difficult moments. This proved to be essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, the company’s API and SaaS tools made it possible to recognize different parts of the medical system behind the treatment of illness.

CEO Kristen Valdes founded marketing itself as a “digital front door for healthcare” in 2015, bringing to healthcare the kind of digital tools consumers have come to appreciate in other aspects of their lives. .. Recently raised $ 32 million in an oversubscribed Series B round to expand the team and allow members to see all their medical data in one place and share it with trusted people for care. We used the app to increase the number of healthcare providers.

The company offers an app that gives users access to wellness classes from instructors in over 45 health and fitness categories. This technology allows users to work out together from different locations, gaining more friendship and motivation with remote workouts in workouts for people with disabilities and health conditions such as cancer, arthritis, and diabetes. I can.

Community health insurance company CareFirst recently launched this virtual primary care practice platform. The company’s team is open 24 hours a day, providing care via the app and providing face-to-face treatment referrals as needed. It was developed by Healthworx, CareFirst’s Innovation and Investment Division.

The Johns Hopkins spinout is helping the health, hospital, and health departments modernize their systems for a new era of telemedicine. The company applies mobile video technology and data tools to the field of medication compliance to ensure that patients stick to their treatment plans and take their medications as prescribed. Provided COVID-19 monitoring to hospitals, employers and schools during the pandemic.

Based in Annapolis, the company has developed a platform for emotional and mental health support with a virtual reality and digital health platform that carefully connects healthcare professionals, military personnel and others.

Founded by Anil Kshepakaran, the company’s “light telemedicine” technology provides tools for maintaining communication with patients, their families, caregivers, and providers from primary care physicians to specialists. Through the app, users can access video chats, messages and health records.

Founded by Enam Noor, the company’s platform, called inGAGE, is designed for use with Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid Plans. The platform applies natural language processing to collect data from planning members such as medical and clinical information and social determinants of health. Based on this information, it will generate a “second best action” for the member.

The Baltimore-based hospital network LifeBridge Health’s innovation team has partnered with Chicago-based consumer health engagement company Higi to provide retailers around the region with free smart heat stations for use by customers. increase. LifeBridge is helping other startups create incubator 1501 Health through a partnership with Healthworx of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Founded by Andrew Suggs, the company uses kiosks and screening tools in barber shops to provide medical assessments for meeting patients wherever they are. Screening helps find preventable illnesses that are a major cause of death in the black community due to lack of access to health care, disparities in the health care system, and deep-rooted distrust of the medical system.

Founder Avery Smith is a clinician who works to improve AI capabilities and combat racial prejudice with machine learning tools used to determine malignant and benign moles when testing for melanoma. We are building a database of black skin used by researchers. The app itself lets users submit pictures of their skin and skin problems. The app then provides feedback on what the problem is and suggestions on how to handle it.

Founded by Andrea Pais, IMET-based ompany’s Harbor Launch has created a fully automated test device for sexually transmitted diseases, eliminating the need for laboratory technicians. A battery-powered device, Novel Dx analyzes the gene sequence of a sample to identify pathogens or mutations. Using platform technology, cartridges can be developed for a variety of infectious diseases, and testing for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is under development.

The Canton-based Johns Hopkins spinout creates an FDA-approved test kit that provides genetic-level analysis of cancerous tumors called complete Erio tissue. It is designed to combine chemistry and data analysis to test what you can do at home and send it to your local laboratory. This is a medical advance that has the potential to democratize access to technology, helping oncologists and patients make treatment decisions.

Founded by Kavi Misri, the company provides healthcare providers with digital treatment tools to help increase access and build patient resilience. The system also includes a dashboard that providers use to monitor and receive updates.

Founded by Eric Hamlock and Dr. Joseph Frevin from Johns Hopkins, the Twson-based company provides medical AI-based tools to help with community medicine, patient triage in emergency rooms, and patient scheduling. I am creating. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company applied tools that allowed nurses to triage patients from home, confirming the efficient deployment of mobile units.

Acquired by Pittsburgh-based NetHealth in 2020, the company has developed a mobile app that clinicians can use to image and monitor chronic wounds. The app uses computer vision to analyze scratches. The data is then returned to the doctor’s or nurse’s record, allowing access to a portal within the electronic medical record system to track progress and plan care.

The company is used by vocal language pathologists to help personalize training programs and provide children with compelling games that use AI, machine learning, and speech recognition to improve and track progress between sessions. We are creating a tablet-based platform called TikTalk designed to help you treat language problems and disorders.

A Colombian-based digital health company has developed a platform to support chronic care management in areas such as behavioral health, diabetes, heart failure and hypertension. It is provided to health insurance, health care systems and employers.

The company’s product, called Indicor, is a handheld device and corresponding Android app that helps patients monitor worsening heart failure.

Who do you miss Please let us know at [email protected]

Donte Kirby is a 2020-2022 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/10/22/telehealth-companies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

