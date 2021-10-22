Chicago Quantum Summit on diverse perspectives on building quantum infrastructure





Published Friday, October 22, 2021

The 4th Chicago Quantum Summit will feature presentations and discussions focusing on complex issues such as the growth of the Quantum ecosystem, commercialization of research, and workforce development and inclusion on both local and global scales. increase.

This year’s Summit, hosted by the Chicago Quantum Exchange, will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm (CST) in both face-to-face and virtual components.

>> Register here.

The Chicago Quantum Exchange is the first multi-institutional hub for quantum information innovation led by the University of Chicago, said Paul Dubber, keynote speaker and former US Energy Secretary at the Summit. Science. That leadership not only helped revitalize efforts in the region, but also paved the way for national quantum initiatives. “

Building a vibrant quantum ecosystem requires a diverse and quantum-enabled workforce and a practical path to commercialize technology, said David Awschalom, director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, Chicago. David Oshalom, Deputy Director of Research at the University of Chicago’s School of Molecular Engineering, said. Argonne National Laboratory.

The community is conducting truly pioneering research in quantum science and hopes that it will have a significant impact on people’s daily lives. But without a robust infrastructure that connects academia, industry and research to the general public, the great potential of new technologies could be limited, the director of Q-NEXT, led by the Center for Energy Quantum Information Science. But Awschalom added. By Argonne. “This year’s Chicago Quantum Summit will listen to different perspectives on building a Quantum infrastructure, explore how it is currently fulfilling its mission, and take steps that can be taken to grow an ecosystem that benefits everyone. It’s an opportunity to identify. “

The lecture will be given by Charles Tahan, Assistant Director of Quantum Information Science and Director of the National Quantum Coordination Bureau of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Vanessa Z. Chan, Chief Commercialization Officer, Director of Technology Transition, Department of Energy. Jesse Robbers, co-founder and director of Quantum Delta NL. Doug Finke, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Quantum Computing Report.

The founders of six quantum start-ups currently participating in Duality, the country’s first accelerator program dedicated to supporting quantum start-ups, will also discuss insights into bringing quantum technology to market.

The UChicagos Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Chicago Quantum Exchange launched Duality earlier this year to help quantum startups close the gap between laboratories and markets, a critical barrier to the success of emerging technologies. rice field. The duality led by the Polsky Center and the Chicago Quantum Exchange is also enhanced by its founding partners, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Argonne National Laboratory, and P33.

Summit keynote speaker Cathy Foley, as a community, how can we create greater mutual cooperation among people, organizations, disciplines, sectors and even countries to grow the quantum ecosystem? We look forward to participating in a global conversation about Summit. Chief Scientist in Australia. Quantum information science is an international effort, and for it to succeed, we all need to work to open research channels, paths to technology adoption, and a workforce pipeline. As Australia’s work is progressing rapidly, I’m also interested in getting the latest updates from all players.

Headquartered in the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, the Chicago Quantum Exchange advances the science and engineering of quantum information, trains the next generation of quantum scientists, drives engineers, and the quantum economy.

A partnership between UChicago, Argonne, the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Northwestern University, and 30 industry partners brings together more than 130 researchers from across the Midwest. And it represents one of the largest collaborative teams working on quantum science in the world.

// Review speaker details, view the agenda, and sign up for an online event on the 2021 Chicago Quantum Summit website.

