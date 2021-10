Engines and shakers: Ogilvy, Conservative, Bolt, 1 green bean, trainline, etc.

PR Week learned that the Conservatives have appointed Alex Wilde, a former research director of the TaxPayers Alliance, as communication director.

Ogilvy PR continues to make changes to its senior UK team by promoting Jane Fernley and Toby Conlon to the newly created roles of Consumer PR Officer and Corporate PR Officer, respectively. ..

Trainline, an online rail and coach booking and information platform, has hired former Portland International Managing Director Martin Sheehan as the new Chief Executive Officer.

PRWeek learned that Diageo’s former CIPR president and former corporate public relations director, public relations veteran Ian Wright, has been appointed vice chairman and non-executive director of Hume Brophy.

Mobility app Bolt has appointed James Midmer of Engine MHP as Corporate Communications Leader in the UK and Ireland.

NJI, a US creative agency focused on public policy, has opened a London office led by Matthew Hallsby, a former British diplomat and then spokesman for Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.

Tangerine Communications has appointed the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the agency’s staff approaches 100. Sam Gregory and Mary Harding joined Tangerine Communications 10 years ago.

Fourth Angel, a consultancy founded by 3Monkeys founder Angie Moxham, hires Susan Cole from Storm Communications to lead consumer and brand teams.

One Green Bean London has hired three new senior members on its team to strengthen their travel, tourism and transportation expertise.

Wilful, an innovation and sustainability-focused agency born of the new merger of Cherish and Gong Communications, has announced a series of senior appointments.

Element Materials Technology has appointed Lee Andrews as Group Director, General Affairs and ESG. Andrews was former Vice President of North American Enterprises at Mars.

Leeds-based agency Ilk has made four new additions to its digital, public relations and paid media teams. Craig Wymer has joined as a senior web developer and Owen Cookman has been appointed as a junior web developer. Emma Lingwood has joined as part of the company’s expanding paid media service, and Amber Collins has been hired as a PR and social media executive.

Search Laboratory, a global digital marketing agency, has hired new employees in its offices in Leeds, New York and Texas. In Leeds, Alice Lamstaes joins Digital PR specialist Rachel Humprheys as Head of Digital PR. Meanwhile, Laci Wiggins, head of client services, along with new hires Luke Warrington (content specialist), Iman Jamoussi (digital account manager), Dave Novotny (paid media specialist), and Jack, from the New York office to the Austin, Texas site. I was transferred to. Gardner (paid search associate).

