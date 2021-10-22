What to do with Metroid Dread when you’re stuck





Maybe you can tell me where to go? Isn’t this the way? Ok.Image: Nintendo

You may have been playing Metroid Dread since you hit the Nintendo Switch on October 8th, but put it out of frustration about being stuck in a Dan game. Or is it just me? Good news: You aren’t really stuck. It’s easy to understand which blocks are destructible while you’re exploring.

Throughout the internet, there are complaints that players are stuck, soft-locked, or unable to proceed due to gameplay reasons. Perhaps there was no specified power-up or it went in the wrong direction. Metroid Dread has these two possibilities and an additional layer for shooting the environment and finding workarounds. So when you’re soft-locked, it’s not a permanent block, it’s probably a game way to let you know you’ve missed something, and you need to go back to check your surroundings.

This happens at various levels, from the starting area to Gaboran, and at almost every level in between. This perceived soft rock is annoying to so many players to restart Metroid Dread. Because they assume there is no way to go any further. There are also plenty of YouTube videos uploaded and both players are soft-locked to show you how to solve the wrong progress issue.

Metroid Dread tells us that some destructible blocks are actually hidden early in the first level, but that’s the whole problem. These blocks may look like indestructible blocks. This can be confusing as there is no way to know which blocks at a particular level are destructible, as they all look the same. That is, you can spend hours just running between different zones, thinking you’re stuck when all you really need to do is shoot on the stupid floor.

This is part of the Metroid Dread design and includes Metroidvania and more. Discovering new routes is unique to this genre. But as someone who has had a serious impact on your vision, it’s hard to notice the details and differences, even when exploring on Metroid Dread. And let me tell you, when a video game reminds you of your disability, it’s not fun.

Kotaku staff AriNotis had a similar experience, especially after attacking the Catalyst area. After leaving the elevator, most players head to the right, but to actually make progress, you are supposed to shoot the wall on the left. Notis said the block wasn’t telegrammed enough.

You can’t find a guide for something like this because everyone experiences Metroid Dread at their own pace, Notis said of his experience in the game. How did you understand that? I don’t know, I just shot something randomly, and it opened something else, and I was like my ridiculous, oh.

So what do you do? This sounds interesting, but … just shoots random shit. Shoot the floor, ceiling, walls in front of and behind you, whatever. Eventually, you destroy some blocks in some corner and proceed again.

This soft rock has nothing to do with the recent Bug Nintendo found in Metroid Dread, which blocks progression under certain conditions. According to the company, a fix will be made to address this issue by the end of October, and a quick guide on what to do if a bug occurs is available. (Update the game.)

