Supply chain crisis is hurting Facebook, Google and Snapchat





The expanding supply chain crisis isn’t just hurting manufacturers and retailers selling off-the-shelf products to bleed into the world of technology.

Companies that sell everything from toys to clothing to cosmetics are having a hard time bringing their products to the United States due to a series of bottlenecks at the port. As a result, consumer spending in the United States is at stake.

However, while not well-regarded on Wall Street, if these companies are unable to deliver their products to consumers, they will spend less money on advertising, damaging the bottom line for companies such as Facebook, Google, and Snapchat. Become. It depends on advertising costs.

Snapchat’s 31-year-old co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel confirmed in a statement on Thursday as well.

“Our advertising partner [are] We are facing various supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, “Spiegel told investors. “This reduces the short-term desire to generate additional customer demand through advertising when the business is already in supply constraints.”

Lack of advertising spend during the normally lucrative holiday season, coupled with recent changes in Apple device privacy management that makes it more difficult for social media companies to serve targeted ads, is a one-two that worries investors. Brought a punch.

In the market opened on Friday, Snap’s share price fell 21.1% to $ 59.32, Facebook’s share price fell 4.7% to $ 325.92, and Google’s share price fell 1.7% to $ 2,790.93.

Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, told The Post that companies wouldn’t advertise if there were no items on the shelves. For social media companies, there is a real problem.

Like Snap, Facebook and Google will almost certainly address the impact of the supply chain crisis on the ad dollar when they report their third-quarter earnings next week, Ives predicted. He said tech investors are laser-focused on both the issue and the changing privacy of Apple.

Analysts predicted that supply chain-related advertising issues would be resolved within a few months, but Apple’s privacy changes will hurt Facebook, Google, and Snapchat over the next few years.

The supply chain issue raised by Snap has become a broader issue as the product cannot be hit before holidays and especially Black Friday, but I continue to consider it more temporary. I am. Apple iOS privacy updates are a black cloud on digital media that never disappears.

Facebook, Google and Snapchat didn’t immediately reply to comment requests.

