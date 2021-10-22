Test Surface Duo 2 Camera: See how Microsoft’s new foldable phone takes pictures





The Surface Duo 2 comes with a triple-lens camera, unlike the first model, which only had a single-lens reflex camera. As a result, Surface Duo 2 takes crisp, clear photos. However, my tests have shown that it’s usually not as bright and colorful as the pictures taken on a phone such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A triple-lens camera consists of a 12-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This photo was taken with a wide-angle lens.

This is an image taken with a super wide-angle lens. Clear and detailed, but the background sky is a bit dark.

This is a picture taken with a telephoto lens. You can clearly see the text on the bar sign, but the green color of the banner is a bit faded when compared to the same photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and iPhone 13 Pro.

I’m done with the Surface Duo 2’s 12-megapixel self-camera, but I’ve noticed that the photo isn’t as vibrant as the image taken with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. ..

This is another example of how a standard 12 megapixel wide camera behaves.

Surface Duo 2 was able to take colorful pictures of this red bike in the neighborhood.

Like many phones today, the Surface Duo 2 also has a portrait mode. With this shooting setting, the background is blurred to make the subject look sharp.

This is another photo taken with the Surface Duo 2 zoom lens. Continue scrolling to see some more examples of photos taken with a standard wide-angle lens.

