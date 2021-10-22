Google uses Pixel 6 to talk about race and photos





The features of new mobile phones rarely truly connect to cultural moments. This is a budget, flashy advertising category, usually speed, camera quality (you can shoot Hollywood movies!), And whether a particular brand or product has an image and personality that suits your lifestyle. I’m focusing on something.

When Google launches its latest model, the Pixel 6, one of the features it considers to differentiate is called Real Tone, which uses machine learning to capture different skin tones more accurately than ever before. .. This follows the company’s recent algorithm updates to facilitate racially diverse results in image search.

To further promote the new features, the company has partnered with The New York Times’ T-brand creative studio to create a campaign on image equity ideas. “We thought from the perspective of how many representatives our history could see and look to the future if we could record it accurately.” T BrandStudio Says Vida Cornelious, Vice President of Creative at.

Camera technology can overlook and eliminate people with color.

We are working on reversing this bias with #RealTone in # Pixel6. We worked with a professional image maker ???????????????????????? Color people to improve our ???? An algorithm for expressing beautifully and accurately. # Pixel6Launchpic.twitter.com / W6LLW2LhjY

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The campaign, which debuted today, consists of two different elements. The first is “Picture Progress”. It explores image fairness as a way to equalize the visual history. Take three historic photos from the New York Times archive and use Pixel 6’s RealTone to recreate them in full color with today’s leaders to see how color photography technology has evolved over the past century. I will continue. Three BIPOC activists appear in the photo. Phil Wilson, founder of the BlackAIDS Institute. Mexican-American trade union leader and citizenship activist Dolores Huerta co-founded the National Agricultural Workers Association with Cesar Chavez. Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges.

The second part, called “Present to Future,” is where BIPOC’s leading photographers Kennedi Carter, Mengwen Cao and Ricardo Nagaoka use Pixel 6 to celebrate their identity and self-expression with their own voice.

Our commitment to image fairness has led to the real tone of Pixel 6.

Using @TBrandStudio, I created a “Picture Progress” that explores image fairness through the Pixel 6 lens.

Look for it in The New York Times. For more information, please visit https://t.co/SRdCCkXkbb.

???? @ lNTERNETBBY # Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/mW7FouY01e

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Cornelious says it’s important to think of the new phone as an image of our lives, a tool for capturing our truths we’ve seen. “We think of the phone as a portal for empowerment at this moment, not just as a product,” Cornelious says. “What’s going on? The Real Tone feature allows your phone to be true in your hands. What we have in mind is our own most representative. It’s a moment. It’s not just to make a phone call, but to show who we are and who we are. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90689180/google-pixel-6-race-photography The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos