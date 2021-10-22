Overwatch McCree renames Call Cassidy





Image: Activision Blizzard

Overwatch McCree is now known as Call Cassidy. The developers are moving the character further away from former designer Jesse McCree, who attended the controversial and recently released Cosby Suite meeting announced today.

The rebels first lose their name, which they gave up long ago, Twitter reads. Escaping from his past meant escaping from himself, and with each passing year he only widened the gap between who he was and what he became. But in the life of every cowboy, there will come a time when he has to stop and stop. To make this new Overwatch better, to get things right, he had to be honest with his team and himself. The cowboy he rode at sunset, and Cole Cassidy, faced the world at dawn.

McCree (the developer, not the cowboy) left Blizzard in August during a period of turmoil throughout Activision Blizzard. In a lawsuit filed by the state of California on July 20, megacorporation leaders alleged that they had neglected to allow a sexually harassed and abusive environment to rage in the walls.

As the game development team wrote in August, we built the world of Overwatch based on the idea that inclusiveness, fairness and hope are the components of a better future. Better overwatch the name of the hero now known as McCree to discuss how to realize our values ​​and show our commitment to create a game world that reflects that. I think I need to change it to a name that represents it. for.

G / O media may receive fees

Monitoring the next major narrative arc was delayed beyond the original September release date, as McCree clearly plays a major role. Details on how this name change is explained in space have not yet been revealed, but McCree will officially become Call Cassidy on October 26th.

