Google betting on social commerce company locations





According to media reports on Friday (October 22nd), Google and social commerce giant search engine Misho are investigating the details of the former’s potential investment of $ 50 to $ 75 million.

Google’s investment is part of Mishos’ latest funding round, which could push Indian Bangalore-based companies to a valuation of $ 4.9 billion.

Google’s investment is part of its commitment to invest $ 10 billion in India. The company is also investing in Indian start-ups such as Dailyhunt and Glance.

Meesho became a private company unicorn worth more than $ 1 billion in April, raised $ 300 million in a funding round led by the SoftBank Group, and 2019 after a $ 125 million funding effort From its $ 700 million valuation, it boosted its value to $ 2.1 billion. ..

The company delivered orders from more than 100,000 registered suppliers to more than 26,000 customers in more than 4,800 cities, generating 500 chlores (about $ 77.5 million) for individual entrepreneurs.

Meesho has onboarded over 100,000 sellers through initiatives such as free advertising credits and zero-return shipping charges. Currently, the platform has 250,000 sellers. The company, which recently launched an e-commerce platform, has switched to a 0% commission model to attract more sellers.

The company is focusing on the growth of the grocery sector called Farmiso through an online service that it hopes to deploy in more than 200 cities across India.

Social commerce is expected to exceed $ 36 billion across the United States this year. That’s only about one-tenth of the projected social commerce sales in China. Over 14% of retail e-commerce sales in China come from social channels, compared to about 5% in the United States.

