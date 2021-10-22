Copy and paste information from photos: How to use Apple’s live text on iOS 15





You have a photo on your iPhone or iPad that contains the text you want to copy, access, or investigate. You can also use apps such as Google Lens and Office Lens, but with the iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 updates, live text search is now integrated into Apple’s mobile operating system.

Thanks to the convenient touch of artificial intelligence, the new live text feature allows you to copy and paste text, make phone calls, send emails, translate text, perform web searches, etc. Because you can identify the text.

Live text also works with real-world live images. Point your iPhone or iPad camera at a sign, document, or other physical image, including text, to activate the feature. It also works for websites that contain images that contain text.

Live text compatibility

The live text feature only works on some of the latest iPhone and iPad models. This includes all iPhone 11, 12, 13 models, as well as the iPhone XS and XR (sorry, iPhone X owners).

iPad Pro 12.9-inch model (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch model (all generations), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad (8th generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later)) It is supported.

To use live text, you must also be running iOS 15 or iPad OS 15 or later.[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. You will be notified that your iOS is up to date or you will be prompted to download and install the latest updates.

Finally, at this time, Live Text only supports English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and Spanish as translatable languages.

Enable live text

Make sure this feature is enabled before using live text.[設定]>[一般]>[言語と地域]Go to and turn on the switch next to the live text if it is off.

Copy and paste text from the photo

To copy text from an existing photo, launch the Photos app and open the photo with the text. Press down on any word in the text until it is selected and the menu appears above it. Drag a circular grab point around every word you want to capture and[コピー]Tap to grab the text.[すべて選択]Tap to highlight all the text displayed in the image,[コピー]You can also tap to get the text.

Then open the app where you want to paste the captured text, tap the right place and from the menu[貼り付け]Choose.

To copy text from a signature, document, or other physical item, point your smartphone’s camera at the object. Tap the indicator button that appears in the lower right corner of the view screen. Then swipe or tap the text to select it,[すべて選択]Tap to highlight all the text in the image.

Tap the selection[コピー]Display the command and tap the button. Go to the destination app and[貼り付け]Paste the text using the command.

To copy text from a website image, press down on the image.Select text from the pop-up menu[テキストの表示]Select an option. Press down on the selected text,[コピー]or[すべて選択]After selecting[コピー]Choose. You can then paste the text into the destination app.

The only downside to copying text from an image is that you may need to reformat the pasted text, especially by adding or removing paragraph return values. Otherwise, the AI ​​built into the live text is usually a good way to get the text itself correctly.

Make a call from the photo number

You can make a call from the phone number displayed in the image. Open the image in the library of the photo app. Press down on the number and tap the displayed number to make a call.

You can also make a call by pointing the device’s camera at the phone number. Open the camera app and point to the image. Tap the View button and press down on the displayed phone number. Tap the number to make a call.

To call the number on the website’s photo or image, press that number. Tap the displayed phone number to make a call.

Send an email from the editor’s recommended photo address

Sending an email from the address shown in the image works in the same way. To use an existing photo, press down on the address,[新着メールメッセージ]Tap the command to compose and send an email.

To use the address for signs, posters, and other physical items, point your iPhone camera at the object and tap the indicator button. To send an email, press down on the address. You can also compose an email by tapping and selecting the email address displayed in the photo on the website and selecting the displayed address.

Translate language from photo text

To translate the text of a photo or image in your library, open the image and press the text to select it. Tap the right arrow on the menu to[翻訳]Select a command.[翻訳]On the screen[言語の変更]Tap an option, then[再生]Tap the button to hear the original text and translation.[翻訳をコピー]Tap to copy and paste the translated text.

You can also translate text from a physical object by pointing your iPhone’s camera at the object and tapping the indicator button.Push down the text[翻訳]Tap the command and change the translated language as needed.

To translate the text displayed in a photo or image on your website, press it down and select the displayed text.[翻訳]Tap the command to view and listen to the results.

Open web search from photo

Push down the text[検索]You can also perform a web search from the text in the image on your device by selecting a command. From the list of suggested websites, tap the website you want to open.

To search for the text of an object, point your iPhone’s camera at the item and tap the indicator button. Push down the text,[検索]Tap and select the desired site from the results.

You can also search the text of the photo on the website. Push it down,[ルックアップ]Select a command. From there, you can select the site you want to see from the suggested results.

