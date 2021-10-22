That’s why Facebook, Twitter and Google stocks are declining even though the market is close to record highs





Top line

Shares of major social media companies plummeted on Friday. The day after Snap reported revenue, advertising revenue was hit after the privacy changes on the Apples iPhone. This trend is likely to impact the bottom line of competitors such as Facebook, Twitter and Google’s parent Alphabet.

The share of major tech companies has fallen after Snap’s revenue has shown Apple’s recent privacy changes … [+] It has a negative impact on advertising revenue from Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.

Denis Charlet / AFP Key Facts via Getty Images

Snap’s share has fallen by nearly 25% so far, as the company acknowledged that changes in Apples iPhone privacy since the beginning of the year have affected ad sales more than expected.

Despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S & P 500 near record highs, Nasdaq fell 0.8% on Friday as social media and digital advertising companies were hit by snap news. Facebook fell 5.6% and Twitter fell 4.3. %.

Apple’s privacy changes to the iOS 14.5 update for the iPhone operating system were rolled out in June and July, implementing a new feature called App Tracking Transparency that reduces the effectiveness and profitability of targeted ads.

Social media companies knew that Apple’s privacy changes would impact advertising revenue later this year, but if Snaps’ latest revenue was some indicator, the impact was more devastating than expected. ..

Facebook, which reported Monday, was the loudest company to date about the negative impact of Apple’s privacy changes, and first warned in July 2020 that it would undermine its ability to target ads.

Twitter, which reports revenue on Tuesday, relies on advertising for most of its revenue, which could hurt revenue for the same reason.

tangent

Even the stocks of large tech companies like Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet are at stake in a wider tech sellout, declining 2.4% and 3.3% by noon on Friday, respectively.

Big numbers: $ 26.6 billion.

It’s how the total fate of the major tech founders plummeted on Friday. Forbes estimates that Snap co-founders Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Facebook CEO. Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey totaled $ 26.6 billion less at 12:30 pm. The co-founders of the two Snaps are down $ 7 billion in total.

Important quote:

CEO Evan Spiegel told analysts Thursday. Despite some business disruption, Apple’s new measurement solution didn’t scale as expected, making it more difficult for ad partners to measure and manage iOS ad campaigns.

What to watch out for:

The tech revenue season has barely begun, but so far it has been more disappointing than upside-down surprises, said Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge. He argues that the iOS headwinds that impacted Snaps’ revenue are likely to extend to some of the megacaps like Google and especially Facebook. However, Morningstar analysts remain bright about social media companies. Analyst Ali Mogarabi said advertisers are hesitant to buy ads due to uncertainty over Apple’s changes and lack of supply and labor, but Snap, its peers, and ads. We believe that agencies and advertising technicians will tackle Apple’s problems.

References

Snapshare plunges more than 25% after new Apple policy hurt quarterly earnings (Forbes)

S & P 500 hits record high in bright third-quarter earnings (Forbes)

The Dow temporarily hit a record high as the S & P 500 approaches record (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergeiklebnikov/2021/10/22/heres-why-facebook-twitter-and-google-shares-are-sinking-even-as-the-market-sits-near-record-highs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos