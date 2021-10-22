HLTH 2021: Redemption flexibility is the key to digital health innovation





CMS flexibility impacts digital health innovation

Carrie Nixon, managing partner of Nixon Gwilt Law and moderator of the HLTH2021 session, began by asking how payment policies drive digital health innovation under the title “The Evolution of Reimbursement.” ..

Prior to the pandemic, guardrails were installed by Congress, probably due to potential costs. Dr. Marion Couch, Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer of Cambia Health Solutions and former CMS Senior Health Adviser, said telemedicine was intended only for established patients and certain types of visits. By rolling back the regulation, about 80 more services will be available. It has helped transform the acceptance of digital health and telehealth.

Greg Deavens, President and CEO of Independence Blue Cross, emphasized the importance of CMS exemption and flexibility.

We hope that in the future, from a legislative perspective, CMS and other institutions will be given flexibility and will be able to change the way they do business and the interaction between payers and providers to take advantage of future technological advances. I am. Immediately to us, he said. It is very important to have the flexibility to adapt the system quickly.

Post-pandemic strategy for telemedicine

In many ways, the pandemic has been a catalyst for innovation. With the availability of new services and providers, Couch said he hopes the healthcare industry will get out of the pandemic with a better understanding of the value of telemedicine.

Deavens said that in order to maintain long-term use of telemedicine, the reimbursement rate for telemedicine visits must be equal to, or at least much closer to, the pre-pandemic reimbursement rate for office visits. Part of the reason telemedicine reimbursement was much less than face-to-face is the use of office resources. However, other factors affect the value of telemedicine, such as the ease with which patients and clinicians can set up and access appointments.

Greg Deavens, President and CEO of Independence Blue Cross, emphasizes the importance of emergency exemption to increase telemedicine adoption.

I learned that the number of reservations and cancellations is decreasing. More people are making reservations, but they aren’t consuming the same level of service they do with direct visits, he said. You need to be aware of these cost differences, but you need to make redemptions closer than they were before the pandemic occurred.

Many doctors and healthcare organizations, especially large systems that can invest in the resources they need, quickly adopted telemedicine, but rising adoption highlights the still existence of lack of broadband access in many communities. Did. Deavens pointed out that some healthcare organizations are using mobile vehicles to connect these communities to testing and vaccination services.

Couch added that he is very enthusiastic about improving health fairness and providing telemedicine to local communities is enormous. I hope that I will not lose sight of it in the future. Remote counseling for someone in the local community can be a huge lifesaver by increasing treatment time by a few weeks.

How data facilitates the transition to value-based care

The healthcare industry operates primarily on a service pricing model, but the transition to value-based care is gradual. Couch said the ability to share dashboards, analytics and actionable data will help the industry move to value-based care.

Data sharing is important, Deavens added. Sharing must be bidirectional.

He explained that the data are important for understanding the factors that lead to savings, improvement, or deterioration, whether the patient’s primary care physician or specialist is involved. Being able to share data across the broader healthcare ecosystem helps us reach that goal and help us move to value-based care. Data sharing also helps healthcare organizations identify larger population trends within their communities to improve patient outcomes.

