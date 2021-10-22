Fortnite Maker Epic Games Faces Backlash Over New Vacation Rules





Epic Games

Epic Games, creator of the popular and lucrative Battle Royale Fortnite, has decided to end its popular policy of allowing staff every other Friday earlier this week. The move has offended staff who were surprised by a sudden reversal, according to Bloomberg’s new report, which sources backed up by Kotaku.

By alternating Fridays, staff were able to recover and, in some cases, make up for overtime hours on other days. According to a 2018 report by Polygon, employees of Epic Games working on the regularly updated game Fortnite sometimes had to crunch to push content to the finish line. Taking enough vacation can make the service game model at work a bit more fair, but the internal email that Bloomberg got said that Epic’s Friday policy wasn’t used equally by staff. Is listed.

Currently we are a lot off Friday for deep work, and many people who have to work on Friday anyway, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Vogel wrote about the policy in an email to the staff .. This meant that many people did not benefit equally from this policy.

A spokesperson for Epic Games called Kotaku and told Kotaku that it would replace alternating Fridays with a new policy of not working on Fridays. A spokeswoman also said Friday’s alternating off-policy is always temporary, and Epic Games has already shut down four weeks of the year, in addition to staff’s personal holidays.

Read more: Shout out to developers trying more humane working conditions.

However, according to a survey of 581 employees obtained by Bloomberg, the existing Friday alternate off policy has been approved by more than 90%, and about the same percentage of staff wants to continue the policy. increase.

Companies inside and outside the video gaming industry are now working on demanding more flexible work options as the covid-19 pandemic celebrates its second anniversary. Some companies havetily returned employees to the office, while others have extended remote work, continued to provide flexible time, and in some cases completely reduced weekly work hours. Did.

Epic Games’ decision to return to a consistent five-day working week comes a month after Bugsnax indie developer Young Horses announces a transition to a permanent four-day working week. Shortly thereafter, Guardians of the Galaxy maker Eidos-Montriot announced that he would do the same. Approximately 500 studio employees will see their time reduced to 32 while wages remain the same.

Many developers have had to postpone the game for the past two years, but Bloomberg said one Epic employee of the company in light of the fact that Fortnite continues to deliver updates twice a month. He reports that he criticized the decision. Earlier this year, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney testified in a trial with Apple that the company made $ 5.1 billion in total revenue last year.

Additional report by Jeremy Winslow.

