CFPB wants to know how Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, etc. handle your financial data





The US government wants to explain how major tech companies use their customers’ financial data and lay the foundation for strengthening the privacy rules of future mobile payment systems.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reveals details of its own payment network to Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, PayPal, Square, including the data it collects and how it is used, how to resolve disputes, and consumer protection for users. I ordered. This is the first important action from the CFPB under Rohit Chopra, the new director who helped launch the agency during the Obama administration.

The CFPB order also raised antitrust concerns.

“”[P]”The payments business is a network business that can gain tremendous scale and market power, pose new risks and undermine fair competition,” Chopra said in a statement. rice field. participant? Do you feel that small businesses are being forced to join payment platforms for fear of being constrained or hidden by searches and product listings? “

“Next Frontier”

Payment systems created by big tech companies now dominate e-commerce and personal payments. Over the last decade, technology companies have deployed full-featured payment systems and networks such as Apple Pay, AliPay, and Google Pay. These are often built into smart devices. Meanwhile, Facebook and Google, which have been highly acclaimed for developing and selling targeted ads, are diversifying their revenue streams by becoming platforms for people to shop and send money. I am aiming for.

“This is the next frontier of the Big Tech platform. They want to pay,” said Matt Stoller, research director of the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit organization that promotes competition.

“These companies are platforms and drive people out of the platform. I know that from a speech point of view … but when they get into payment, what is their policy there?” Said Stoller.

A set of user information collected

The directive shows that tech companies are heavily data-dependent and may use consumer financial information for behavioral targeting.

Pamela Dixon, founder and executive director of the World Privacy Forum, said so far how the sequence of user information collected by tech companies affects the digital finance tools they offer. Little understood.

“What kind of firewall or partition exists between the payment system and other systems? Is there a data crossover, a cross-reference to other data in financial data? If so, the company really Will have a good view [users’] I will buy it. “

Consumer spending information can provide details about a person’s life. For example, a payment processor can market a user who uses the service only for monthly payments labeled “rent” in a different way than a customer who spends a lot of money on food and clothing. increase. Technology companies can combine information about people’s spending with data about their social connections and browsing history to market them to individuals much more effectively.

“No one wants to be profiled with our financial data. I think many people like their wallet information to be private to them,” Dixon said.

Digital currency rising in a pandemic 06:31

At the same time, mobile payment systems have revolutionized the finances of many consumers and are especially useful for those who do not have access to traditional banking services. It has also skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, as many are wary of cash handling during a coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen & Company analyst Jarrett Saberg said CFPB’s request could tighten the rules of financial tech companies on consumer privacy, including allowing consumers to restrict the marketing and sale of data. He said it was highly sexual. He said those rules would take years to develop.

Is Big Tech too big?

Prior to being confirmed as CFPB director last month, Chopra was previously a member of the Federal Trade Commission and used his role to raise concerns about anti-competitive behavior at large tech companies. rice field. His stricter stance on regulation was highly anticipated as he raised the issue again at a confirmation hearing at the Senate Banking Commission.

The CFPB has revoked or reduced the management policies of many Trump cabinets. And, as in the Obama administration, the bureau is staffing to prepare for a more active role in regulation and enforcement.

China’s almost cashless society 03:20

Banks and consumer groups have also expressed concern about technology companies that operate their own independent payment networks. According to the Associated Press, banks have tried to compete with Silicon Valley through payment services like Zelle, but are struggling to catch up and do not have an integrated system operated by Apple or Google.

Regulatory “out of range”

“Since the bureau was founded, the share of banking operations has grown outside the reach of major regulators, jeopardizing the resilience of consumers and the financial system,” said AP. Told to.

Cohen & Company’s Sayberg said the CFPB move was positive for banks. “The banking system has been scrutinized for data privacy for years,” he said in a memo. “We see similar scrutiny of Big Tech as leveling the competition.”

The CFPB will also consider payment systems for several Chinese tech companies, including Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

