Data Issues Privacy Blog Data Innovation Governance: Risks and Rewards for Business Key Points Obtained from Discussions with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office





1. Global Powers’ Objectives and Mission Convergence in Data Protection: An important point in the discussion was the recent convergence of global powers’ objectives and missions in data protection. The June 2021 G7 in Carbis Bay, England and the 2019 G20 in Tokyo both had the same theme. In other words, it enables the free flow of reliable data. Regulators around the world have also converged on the need for data protection legislation, as evidenced by China’s recent passage of its own data law, the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPL) (November 1st). Scheduled to take effect). The convergence debate also highlighted its potential value in more international cooperation. The ICO believes that current approaches to national data regulation can only adopt data protection legislation so far. Unleashing the potential of data while maintaining public confidence in how it is used requires rethinking data methods and building international solutions that are formats of data. Bretton Woods rethinks data protection in the way Bretton Woods rethinks the global financial system. Towards the end of World War II.

Convergence also extends to relationships between regulators in the UK. For example, the UK Competition Law Authority (CMA), ICO, and Ofcom (British Communications Regulatory Authority) have jointly formed a Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum to support regulatory coordination in interrelated areas. The convergence of this regulatory effort seems to be getting stronger and stronger. The parties to all three organizations are regularly seconded to each other, and the ICO and CMA issue a joint statement on compliance.

2. Newly proposed reforms: There was also debate about the potential for future development of UK data protection legislation. For example, on September 10, 2021, the UK Government announced a consultation entitled “Data: A New Direction” outlining the proposed reforms to the UK’s data protection regime. In particular, government papers cite the ultimate goal of building a data regime that promotes growth and innovation. This position lowers the proposal for a dissertation to remove the current accountability framework of English law and replace it with a so-called privacy management program, and lower the criteria for reporting data breaches so that organizations do not have to report breaches. Can be seen in the recommendation. This poses a non-essential risk to your data rights. However, the ICO emphasized that the UK will maintain a high level of data protection.

3. International Transfer and EU-UK Relations: There was a lively debate on some global trends towards data localization rather than promoting the free movement of data. One of the key issues discussed was Brexit’s question of whether the decision on the validity of the European Union (EU), which had been taken over by Britain, would continue. This determination of validity allows for free data flow between the UK and the EU, as mutual data protection regimes are perceived to be appropriate in essence. The reasons behind this determination of validity have been debated to some extent, and the ICO has suggested that the UK’s strong checks and balance of UK information services are behind potential access to EU citizen data. Given that the UK and the EU have virtually the same legislation, the UK has strong data protection regulators in the ICO, and there is judicial oversight of the collection of UK intelligence services, the EU’s suitability for the UK Some confidence was expressed that the decision would be retained. data.

4. Special Relationships UK-UK Post-EU Relations: Recent events suggest a new enthusiasm for the UK-US post-EU special relations. One of the key points discussed was whether the United Kingdom could grant the United States proper status for international relocation. A recent paper by the UK Government certainly suggests the intention to add more countries to the list of countries that the UK currently considers appropriate.

The debate on international transfer also sparked a dialogue on standard contractual terms (SCC) and its future. In June 2021, the European Commission published a new SCC following the Schrems II case. However, after Brexit, the UK ICO decided not to adopt the new EU SCC and instead drafted its own new UK standard contractual clause (called the International Data Transfer Contract or IDTA). The ICO is discussing the draft IDTA and questions related to the application of the UK GDPR to international data transfer.

5. Mandated returns and cybersecurity: Cybersecurity and data breach reporting remains an important issue for ICOs, and new data-driven crimes are of particular concern. The ICO aims to focus resources on more serious cybersecurity attacks and ransomware rather than dealing with more minor accidental data breaches. That said, the ICO recognizes that the consequences of a simple data breach can be serious. For example, recent emails that misrepresent the contact details of an Afghan interpreter can be a security threat. It is in these scenarios that it is difficult to delineate the mandated return.

6. Emerging Technologies: One of the key challenges for ICOs is to regulate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and facial recognition technologies. The ICO recognizes the need to support innovation through digital development and is creating important practical tools to support this process. For example, a recent ICO paper describes the use of live facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies in public places, while another paper describes the use of new technology in the commercial sector. Both papers show their commitment to provide guidance on how to use new technologies rather than ban them. This approach is linked to the UK Government’s recently announced National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, which further emphasizes unleashing the use of AI rather than over-regulating it.

7. Technology Testing for Compliance and Governance: There was a discussion about the ICO spirit of helping companies use technology rather than being bound by regulatory obligations. This is evidenced by the success of the sandbox scheme. This allows the ICO to test (and modify if necessary) the app that pushes the limits of data protection law before launching the app. The ICO emphasized the success of the scheme and how many companies trust it. This may be due to the ICO’s commitment not to take coercive action against those who use the sandbox.

8. Data and Politics: With the growing public interest in the use of data and its relationship to politics in recent years, where is the line between legitimate persuasion and the manipulation of socially damaging data? There was a debate. An important element of the ICO is the transparency that people have to understand who pays for political advertising and why they receive it. If the data is used secretly, it’s probably not justified.

9. Trade-offs and ICO obligations: ICOs have a unique position to not only regulate data, but also to be aware of other factors, including economic growth. Therefore, the discussion focused on how ICO obligations could be affected by the recent UK Government consultations mentioned above. The ICO’s view was that the proposal was an extension of that mission, as additional factors such as public safety need to be considered when considering data compliance. The ICO further believes that there is always a balance between data privacy and other factors, as no country considers privacy an absolute right. Therefore, the ICO has accepted the government’s proposal to expand its authority, but added that the lens will continue to check high levels of data protection and keep people at the center of how data is used and regulated.

10. ICO’s Mission and Closing Remarks on Elizabeth Denham’s tenure: The discussions with Elizabeth Denham were timely given that she took office last month. The Commissioner emphasized the excellent team built on the ICO and the desire for the ICO to continue to focus on real-world issues affecting the general public, such as children and data, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Under the leadership of upcoming Commissioner Jon Edwards, it’s crazy to see how these issues are viewed and prioritized.

Click here to access the recording from a recent discussion with the ICO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://datamatters.sidley.com/governance-of-data-innovation-risks-and-rewards-for-business-key-takeaways-from-our-discussion-with-the-uk-information-commissioners-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

