Google claims to have sought the help of fellow tech giants by stalling children’s privacy protection.





The complaint does not detail what happened at the meeting that the state said happened on August 6, 2019. However, Apple spokesman Fred Sainz said Friday that a representative of his company did not attend the meeting.

A Microsoft spokeswoman declined to comment on the meeting. When asked on Friday, Facebook didn’t immediately provide a comment.

Documents filed as part of antitrust proceedings by Texas, 14 other states, and Puerto Rico surfaced in growing dissatisfaction in parliament with the slow progress in promoting high-tech industry privacy practices and federal data privacy laws. I have. A federal judge in New York ordered the document to be opened at the request of 23 media outlets, including POLITICO.

Google spokesperson Julie Tararo McAllister said the new proceedings in the Texas proceedings were inaccurate, “he said, but did not mention the state’s meeting.

It is clear that we support consistent privacy rules around the world. For example, we’ve been asking Congress for years to pass federal privacy law, “she said.

But Senator Ed Marquee, a Democrat, who is a leader in child privacy law, said the 2019 conference revelations suggest that this is not the case.

Big Tech and its lobbyist army are working hard to thwart Congressional efforts to enact privacy laws because they cost money, “Marquee said. Even for children, these companies prioritize revenue over user well-being. “

A week before the meeting, the Federal Trade Commission is considering changing the interpretation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which prohibits businesses from collecting information about children under the age of 13 without parental permission. Was announced. Senator Josh Hawley (Republican) has also introduced legislation to amend the law to better protect teens between the ages of 13 and 15.

Whether at this conference or another forum, you may want to emphasize that this is a particularly important area for having a coordinated approach, Google quoted in the complaint about child privacy. Said in an internal note about.

There is an instruction from Kent [Walker] In order to find consistency with MSFT, you can pay attention to the activity of MSFT, but you need to be careful. [in promoting privacy] He added that he would try to get as much information as possible. (The parentheses in the quoted version of the complaint indicate that the “instructions” are from Google’s Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker.)

In the same memo, Google said it might not be able to convince Facebook to match its privacy goals and strategies, saying that social networks prioritized reputation over business interest in legislative debates. Added.

Within a month of the meeting, Google raised $ 170 million to resolve the FTC’s and New York Attorney General’s allegations of violating COPPA by collecting information about children watching videos on YouTube. I agreed to pay. Fines have been the largest ever imposed for infringing on children’s privacy online.

Jedi Blue: The newly unsealed court filing also includes the latest details regarding the 2018 advertising deal between Google and Facebook. ..

The state claimed in its first complaint filed in December that Google and Facebook signed a secret illegal agreement in 2018 to divide the advertising market for websites and apps. (The proceedings allege that Google monopolized the technology to buy, sell and deliver online display ads.) However, the December submission edited most of the details of the agreement.

In a new filing on Friday, the state quoted Google’s August 2018 presentation. [Facebook Audience Network], Then work with Facebook instead to build a moat.

The deal was triggered in 2017 when Facebook began using header bids to help increase the money it earned from advertising, using technology popular with website publishers. While Facebook sells ads on its own platform, it also operates a network that allows advertisers to serve ads to third-party apps and mobile websites.

A top Facebook executive said in an email that Google’s deal was a strategic deal. Social networks thought they had limited options. “You could’invest hundreds more engineers’ and spend billions of dollars to secure inventory, compete, withdraw from business, or trade with Google. “

The state said Google had an advantage on Facebook when social networks used ad exchange under the terms of a contract signed by the company’s top executives in November 2018. The duo has also integrated some of its software so that it can pass Facebook data that Google uses to help track and identify users.

The state claims that Google and Facebook have also destroyed technology aimed at blocking tracking on Apple devices and Apple’s Safari browser.

Facebook Answer: Facebook spokesman Christopher Sgro said the company supports fair and transparent advertising auctions where top bidders win.

What is disclosed today does not change that fact. On the contrary, the full record confirms that Facebook’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and similar agreements with other bidding platforms helped intensify competition for ad placement from the beginning, he said. Said. These business relationships allow Facebook to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers significantly, with better results for everyone.

