Google has set up to win a new tax cut at The Dalles, but previous deals remain uncertain





The Dulles city council will approve Google’s new tax incentives, which are considering building two new data centers along the Columbia River on Monday night.

The New Deal will be far more favorable to the city and Wasco County than the three previous agreements between the tech giant and the municipality. Google will have to make a $ 3 million upfront payment for each new data center, otherwise it will have to pay more than half of its annual property tax.

Google can still save tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, but local governments offer more than double the amount received in the three previous contracts. Over $ 3 million annually in the new $ 600 million data center.

For Dulles and Wasco counties, this could significantly boost the $ 43 million property tax revenues that the counties collect annually and distribute to local governments. The two new data centers can represent an increase of over 15%.

The storm could help address the persistent undercurrent of suspicions at The Dalles about Google’s previous tax cuts.

However, the company is facing new skepticism as it wants more water to cool its new data center. Google is pursuing an agreement with Zadares to expand the city’s water treatment and storage capacity, saying nothing more. The city council has postponed voting for water trade until next month.

Moreover, no one yet knows how much Google will actually pay for the new data center. That’s because it doesn’t say if it builds them, when they build them, or how much they incur in taxes.

It is also unclear how property tax assessors will evaluate the project.

Google and the Oregon Revenue Department are currently negotiating how to evaluate the company’s first data center, which opened in 2007. The facility’s original 15-year tax contract will expire next year and will be submitted to the tax office for the first time. ..

The decision on how to evaluate that original data center and how Google will operate it in the future will have a significant impact on Zadares and beyond.

Older data centers could add $ 7 million annually to property tax revenues collected by Wasco County when taxable, and boardman from Prineville, where transactions similar to tech companies Facebook, Apple, and Google will expire May set a precedent in small cities up to. The next few years.

However, Google may disagree with how Oregon is evaluated. Alternatively, Google may change its operations to protect its most valuable assets from local taxes.

So, so far, Wasco County has made no promises about how to spend the wind and rain when it arrives.

I think we all feel the same. Jill Amery, an assessor at Wasco County, says we really don’t know what to expect and want to be very cautious.

Cheap power, big tax break

These tax questions sound esoteric, but they have a huge impact on the multi-billion dollar data center industry in Oregon.

Since Google arrived in Zadales in 2007 to build its first corporate data center, other tech companies have jumped into their own large-scale projects.

Inside the huge windowless buildings in central and eastern Oregon is a stack of computers lined with billions of emails, videos, social media posts, and streaming music.

Facebook is building its 10th and 11th data centers in Prineville, a campus worth a total of $ 2 billion. Apple has its own data center in Prineville, and Amazon has a small set of data centers in Morrow and Umatilla County.

All of this is here because of the cheap electricity in the northwest and because Oregon offers the most generous tax incentives for data centers.

In Wasco County alone, Google’s previous transaction has saved more than $ 240 million over the last 15 years, including last year’s $ 34 million.

Google’s new tax transaction

Duration: 15 years tax exemption for each new data center

Savings: Property taxes associated with the first new data center will be halved and the second data center will be 40% off. However, Google will pay $ 3 million in advance when it starts building a new project. The Dalles predicts that Google will grow $ 3.3 million annually in its $ 600 million data center.

By comparison, Google’s first three transactions had prepayments of $ 280,000, $ 1.2 million, and $ 1.7 million, respectively. He then paid $ 800,000 a year in the first two transactions and at least $ 1 million a year in the third transaction.

In addition, Google will transfer 35 acres of assets to Wasco County, giving The Dalles and the county the option to purchase new data center land from the company in the event of a business outage.

Still Coming: Another deal scheduled for next month’s vote will promise Google will pay $ 28.5 million to expand Dulles’ water supply to meet the company’s future water demand. ..

Data centers don’t employ big companies Google has only 200 workers in Zadares, but in small towns, even a modest number of jobs can cause a splash. In addition, franchise charges incurred by computer power usage, coupled with payments that partially offset tax credits, can have a significant impact on the city’s budget.

But there is no doubt that Silicon Valley was the biggest winner of these tax transactions on a dollar basis. In summary, tax cuts in Oregon’s data centers will save some of the world’s wealthiest companies by more than $ 120 million annually.

Landscape changes

Today, there are some signs that local governments may be able to leverage to extract more from Oregon’s data centers.

Google’s new tax transaction is different from the previous three contracts. Each of these previous transactions was completed under the Oregon Enterprise Zone Program. The program exempts data centers from all property taxes that other companies pay in exchange for relatively small offset payments.

Google’s latest agreement under the Oregon Strategic Investment Program requires companies to pay half of their regular property tax on the first data center and 60% on the second. This could result in a tax amount three times the amount the company paid under the latest contract in 2015.

It’s not clear why Google agreed to pay more than this time. Neither the company nor the city or county negotiators discuss how they reached an agreement.

But last month, Mayor Richard Maze told The Oregonian / Oregonian that Google wants to improve its public image.

They don’t mind doing it for the public relations part of it, Maze said. One of the criticisms of the first transaction was that Google wasn’t paying a fair distribution of property taxes.

However, negotiators did not extract any guarantees from Google about how tax inspectors could value their assets.

Oregon counties impose property taxes on corporate land, buildings, and equipment. When it comes to data centers, the computer and the systems that operate it retain most of its value. The machines in each data center are worth tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Evaluating highly technical equipment can be a difficult and controversial process. As a result, Oregon counties have handed over the task of assigning values ​​to equipment in large data centers to the state’s Revenue Department.

Up to this point, the annual assessment seems to have been fairly straightforward. But that wasn’t really a problem, as data centers are exempt from local property taxes.

Things will change next year when Google’s original contract expires at its first data center in Zadares. The Revenue Department says it has been working with Google since last year to get an accurate inventory of the company’s assets and match the valuated values ​​with the market.

The ministry says it is physically inspecting the site this year and plans to review it by the end of the year.

Persistence of uncertainty

Even if Google and the state agree on how to value the company’s assets, property taxes could be circumvented by using old, low-value computers in taxable 15-year-old data centers. Rawls.

Alternatively, paying full property tax on a 15-year-old facility could close an old data center as it could move the business to a new, more sophisticated building that is tax exempt. ..

Tyler Stone, manager of Wasco County, said negotiators working on Google’s new strategic investment program deal aren’t considering seeking a guarantee from the company about the old data center, its operation, or how it’s evaluated. Said.

He said he had only rigorously negotiated the SIP agreement. Stone refused to discuss anything else about the negotiator’s purpose. Our goal is to make the best possible deal for the community.

Dulles and Wasco County have chosen not to hire an outside lawyer to assist in the negotiation of the transaction. Mayor Maze said he interviewed a law firm in Portland last month at The Oregonian / Oregon Live and concluded that city officials could do the same.

The decision led to secondary speculation from some residents who said they were concerned that Google’s legal team had more resources and expertise in such transactions.

Dulles resident Bill Lennox said at last month’s online city council that it wasn’t a terrible species. But he said the city was at risk of being overvalued in the negotiations simply because Google’s lawyers were negotiating such transactions on a regular basis.

According to Lennox, Dulles may need to seek appropriate advice in every respect when dealing with entities such as Google.

-Microgoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway | 503-294-7699

