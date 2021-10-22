How will transportation technology evolve in the next decade?





National Harbor, Maryland A long-distance, long-lasting battery for electric vehicles. Congestion charges that can provide a regular funding stream for public transport. More flexible ideas on how to use public right of way. All of these ideas take into account what transportation innovation watchers expect and expect in the next five to ten years.

Over the next five years, millions of miles of electric vehicle batteries will be common. Micah Kotch, Managing Director of URBAN-X, said yesterday at the Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo, which I think is very realistic.

Kochi also anticipates further innovations in grid management as renewable energy sources and electric vehicles play a role in power management through vehicle-to-grid development.

According to Kochi, Vehicle-to-grid makes a lot of sense. The car is parked 90 percent of the time. The battery can be connected to the grid and you can actually use the battery to service the grid.

Jordan Davis, Executive Director of SmartColumbus, said he was 100% confident that this was “a decade of EVs.”

I think we will need a lot of adjustments overall over the next three years. [political] Party, commitment to making things a reality. Davis said, as OEMs like Ford have already decided.

It’s not just the rapid electrification of transportation. Be aware of major policy changes in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. These cities are exploring the concept of road tolls, also known as congestion tolls. The money from crowded prices can be directed towards the sustainable solvency of public transport systems.

Stacy Matren, director of the New York City Partnership Innovation Program, said he has been in the fight for 20 years on a proposal to charge drivers entering certain parts of Manhattan.

Matlen added that the proposal appears to have passed the final stages of the community review committee.

Transportation systems across the country are looking at infrastructure bills that are currently stagnant in Congress as an important source of funding for modernization and other projects. However, the bill provides one-time funding and transportation requires more regular and sustainable sources of funding. This is provided by congestion charges and at the same time helps reduce vehicle use and associated emissions.

If the infrastructure bill is passed, it’s amazing we have to start a conversation, but that’s not enough, “said Matren, who said congestion alone would cost New York City’s economic activity 200 200 a year. He added that it would cost $ 100 million.

Connecticut points out a recent survey by the Regional Planning Association for New York that it will begin to function as a public space in a much more dynamic and humane way if the streets can become unfocused on cars. Monitor. , New Jersey and Connecticut metropolitan areas. The study urges the new New York City administration to pay more attention to the streets as an artery for transport vehicles such as buses and bicycles.

According to Koch, the streets also need to play a role in commercial and neighborhood vitality, such as outdoor dining. It also needs to be designed to be environmentally friendly in the form of bioswale.

Again, think holistically about these three interlocking systems and allow city agencies to make significant changes to their physical infrastructure and code.

Skip Descant writes about smart cities, the Internet of Things, transportation and other areas. He has spent more than 12 years covering the daily newspapers of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and California. He lives in downtown Sacramento.

See more stories by SkipDescant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/fs/how-will-transportation-tech-evolve-over-the-next-decade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos