Critics say YouTuber Valkyrae’s skin care line is misleading

YouTube issued a statement after streamer’s Valkyraes skincare line RFLCT gathered criticism for its promise to help offset the negative effects of computer light. Yesterday, Valkyrae posted a voice memo allowing pushback and promised to answer the question in a future stream.

The RFLCT website claims that the sun was the only blue light source, but with today’s technology we are always exposed. It also describes how all digital screens emit blue light. It claims that it can damage the skin and eyes over time. RFLCT states that it can protect the skin from damage caused by blue light.

However, the product and RFLCT claims were quickly criticized for the lack of scientific evidence.

A medical expert interviewed by the New York Times pointed out that there seems to be disagreement about the effects of blue light on the skin, which can have both advantages and disadvantages. One doctor specifically stated that antioxidants are not a scientifically proven method for protecting against blue light. This is a problem for RFLCT. That’s because the company’s website claims that the product’s blue light protection comes from overcharged antioxidants. The chief scientist at Beiersdorf, a leading skin care company, has completely denied the effects of blue light on the skin.

The NYT also reported that more blue light came from sunlight rather than digital screens. One of the professionally recommended suggestions was sunscreen. However, the RFLCT website does not mention SPF on the product page.

Other prominent streamers were excited to see the launch of their fellow business, but Twitter’s reaction wasn’t optimistic. Some users pointed out that the blue light had a negligible effect on the skin, and many called RFLCT a scam.

I also wanted to say that hatred, doubt, concern and criticism were all legitimate and valid, Valkyrie said in her voice memo. I fully understand where you are coming from. Also, when I looked at the website, I was very upset and confused. There were no links to the lab or credits to those who worked behind the scenes to make RFLCT a reality. Its very confusing and lacking a lot of information, but they are updating it now.

Kotaku asked for comment, but didn’t get an immediate response.

After criticizing Bluelight’s allegations on Twitter, Twitch Streamer 39daph addressed other concerns about the Valkyraes skincare line on the stream. Despite her criticism, 39daph said he believed Valkyrae had the right intentions.

To be honest, I think Ray’s trying to get out of the game is very commendable and commendable. I think the blue light one is a little difficult.

