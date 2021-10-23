How Digital Transformation Builds a More Resilient Business





By investing in digital transformation, companies can lay the foundation for long-term resilience to future crises. From supply chain modernization to cybersecurity prioritization, organizations need to act to accommodate digital transformation. The recovery from the pandemic of COVID-19 provides a great opportunity for the world to prioritize digital transformation into a future-oriented global economy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools, hospitals, businesses, and governments have relied more than ever on innovation to continue their operations. As countries work to rebuild and revitalize the global economy, reconstruction plans need to focus on job creation, infrastructure investment and the promotion of sustainability-centric innovation.

There is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen the economy so that the industry can respond to rapidly changing technologies and be more resilient to future crises. Our collective success depends on the ability of the public and private sectors to catch up with the endless journey of digital transformation.

Deloitte executive research shows that more digitally mature companies, with digital strategy and infrastructure integrated into every part of their business, are more resilient and agile in crisis. .. It also improves financial performance. There are several important areas that can be invested in laying the foundation for long-term resilience to a crisis.

Promote business transformation through digital inclusion

Next-generation connectivity is 5G, which continues to transform the way we work and live. It doesn’t just mean faster internet. 5G is a deeper level of connectivity that lays the foundation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to create greater efficiency in all industries. However, as of 2021, nearly half of the world’s population is still offline, and the pandemic is emphasizing the digital divide. The community still lacks the high-quality broadband access needed for remote work and virtual learning.

Rather than being built on legacy systems, wireless, software-based automated open 5G networks offer more work and learning opportunities, more diverse and digitally agile global Create a workforce. Open 5G networks are essential to provide all urban, rural and tribal communities with affordable, high-quality internet access that can support remote work and learning. This type of connectivity creates better financial opportunities and employment security, provides academic support to students, and rejuvenates local businesses. It also opens the door to new and innovative technologies such as self-driving cars, energy-efficient cities and smart farming systems.

Americas and Europe are at the forefront of 5G implementation

Image: Politician

Supply chain modernization to withstand future challenges

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 94% of Fortune 1000 companies have experienced supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19. The industry faces similar problems as many companies are unable to keep up with demand as the world reopens a year and a half after making cuts to keep ups and downs.

The pandemic has revealed many supply chain inefficiencies and vulnerabilities that require organizations to address these issues in preparation for future disruptions. Enterprises need to invest time and resources in reassessing their supply chains to find and address weaknesses. Once you find a vulnerability, you can take advantage of technological advances such as automated systems and data-driven insights to modernize your supply chain and make it more resilient. For example, you can use real-time data to quickly discover supply chain issues across your inventory, anticipate future disruptions, and model your solution. By using technology to improve the supply chain, companies can continue to serve their customers, hire staff and grow their businesses.

Cybersecurity prioritization is an important part of digital transformation

Both the public and private sectors are victims of the surge in ransomware attacks. Cybercrime is set to cost $ 10.5 trillion annually worldwide by 2025, and enterprises need to see cybersecurity as an integral part of their digital transformation strategy. Cyber ​​attacks are not only dangerous because they expose sensitive data, but they are also expensive and time consuming to mediate. Protecting your data allows your organization to focus on innovation and maintaining operations.

Innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning help organizations anticipate and mitigate security threats before they occur. Enterprises and countries need end-to-end protection of their infrastructure, from supply chains to services and devices. We’ve seen many companies invest in cybervault holistic recovery solutions that protect end-to-end IT systems and protect data. By protecting every part of your business, businesses can reduce the risk of attacks and increase cyber resilience in the long run.

Improve workers’ skills and skills for a transforming economy

There are skill gaps in the technology industry. According to a recent CIO survey, 65% of tech leaders say recruitment challenges are hitting the industry. Pandemics have widened this gap as companies and their employees need to adapt quickly to work remotely and run their businesses.

As our economy changes, people need to learn new skills. Both governments and businesses need to improve and improve their workforce to keep up with the pace of digital transformation. At the same time, a shortage of technicians means that people need to be incentives early in their careers to pursue jobs in important technical roles such as cybersecurity. Companies and organizations can do this by co-creating a curriculum with universities to prepare students for the work they need for the digital future.

The World Economic Forum was the first forum to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological progress. Policies, norms and regulations cannot keep up with the pace of innovation, and the need to close this gap is increasing.

The Forum established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Center in 2017 to prevent new technologies from harming humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network opened centers in China, India and Japan in 2018 and is rapidly establishing affiliate centers operating locally in many countries around the world.

Global networks work closely with government, corporate, academia, and civil society partners to create artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, blockchain, data policies, digital trade, drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and precision. Medical and environmental innovation.

Find out more about the groundbreaking work the Center for Force Industry Revolution Network is doing to prepare for the future.

Would you like to help us shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Contact us for information on how to become a member or partner.

Investing in school infrastructure technology and skills building should be prioritized to ensure that future employees have access to the tools they need to succeed in the digitally transformed world. This includes ensuring that students studying in mixed environments (home and school) have access to affordable and reliable digital learning tools and connectivity.

As we move from response to recovery, the world has great opportunities to prioritize sustainable digital transformation and secure the future of the global economy. All governments and industries have vested interests in strengthening infrastructure and economies to prepare for the next turmoil. Allocating money and resources or buying new hardware is not enough to do this. It ensures that as the world continues to evolve, we have the right programs and digital infrastructure to mature our economy.

With people, planets and prosperity as the central pillars of the G20 meeting in Italy, the success of the Global Vision to protect and strengthen these three areas must be supported by a strong approach to economic resilience. Must be. Laying digital building blocks today drives the transformation of tomorrow.

Written by

Dell Technologies, International Market President, Aongus Hegarty

