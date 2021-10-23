Google “collusions” with Facebook to avoid Apple’s privacy





A few years ago, to address the threat of header bidding competition, Google guarantees that ad exchanges will always win how multiple ad exchanges get a fair shot to win an automated auction of ad space. It is said to have hatched a plan called “Jedi” to do so.

And in 2017, after Facebook announced plans to support header bidding, Google signed a deal with Facebook called “Jedi Blue,” and two Internet giants “cooperated with users of Apple products.” “Identify” and “Assign how often Facebook wins the publisher’s auction.”

The Jedi project is described in a corrected complaint filed on Friday. This expands the December 2020 antitrust claims against Google raised by Texas, 14 other US states, and the Puerto Rico Federation.

The Texas antitrust proceedings against Google are one of four ongoing government-backed claims in the United States claiming that web search giants are unfairly competing. A year ago, the US Department of Justice filed a federal antitrust proceeding. Colorado also filed a complaint last December on behalf of a group of 38 states. Next, in July, there was a complaint over the Android and Google Play stores, backed by 36 US states and federals along with Washington, DC.

The complaint amended in the Texas proceedings was held at a private meeting between companies on August 6, 2019, with the support of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft, to delay privacy law by Google. It is an extension of the initial complaint alleged regarding the alleged effort. ..

The new text describes Google’s documentation prepared prior to the meeting to claim that Google’s publicly expressed privacy concerns are fake. [ePrivacy Regulation] We have been working behind the scenes in collaboration with other companies, referring to the European Commission’s data protection regulations.

Header bidding emerged around 2015 as a way for Google to control the advertising auction ecosystem and circumvent the fees it charges. By 2016, according to court filings, about 70% of major publishers use header bidding to reach multiple advertising exchanges, not just Google, to get the best deals from advertisers. At the same time, it provided advertising space.

“Google quickly realized that this innovation was effectively threatening the exchange’s ability to demand a huge 19 to 22 percent reduction in all advertising transactions,” said the revised complaint. increase. “Header bidding has also undermined Google’s ability to trade inside and private information from one side of the market and take advantage of practices that are considered insider trading or front running in other markets.”

Initially, according to a corrected complaint, Google seems to be responding to publishers by using a server to send inventory of ad space so that it can be sold on multiple exchanges at once. ..

“But Google secretly won its own exchange, even if another exchange submitted a higher bid,” the revised complaint said. “Google’s codename for this program was the Jedi, a reference to Star Wars.”

“And, as one Google employee explained internally, the Jedi intentionally designed the Jedi to avoid competition, and as a result, the Jedi harmed the publisher.

Complaints claim that Google’s dominance of the online advertising ecosystem can raise 22-42% of the advertising costs paid to publishers and web content producers.

Google is also alleged to have sought to coordinate efforts between other technology companies and legislators “to prevent and weaken the protection of children’s privacy under the regulations proposed by the FTC.” A document created by Google for the tech company Cabal on August 6, 2019, hopes that the advertising business will adjust its peers’ position on child safety and “try to curb Microsoft” so that it doesn’t compete for privacy. I did. “

The alleged Jedi Blue partnership between Google and Facebook, outlined in the first complaint, is explained in more detail in the latest filing. The two companies are said to be working closely to help Facebook “recognize users at auctions, bid and win more often.”

“For example, Google and Facebook have integrated software development kits (SDKs) that allow Google to pass Facebook data to match user ID cookies,” said the corrected complaint. .. “They also coordinated with each other to harm publishers through the adoption of unified pricing rules.”

Filing continued:

Register tells Google whether to comment on the revised complaint, especially past statements such as “taking privacy very seriously” and internal sentiment about working behind the scenes to prevent privacy. Asked to explain how to adjust. Regulation.

“For just reason [Texas Attorney General Ken] “Paxton says something doesn’t make it true,” a Google spokeswoman said in an email to The Register. For example, we have been asking Congress to pass federal privacy law for years. “

In a message to El Reg, Zach Edwards, co-founder of the web analytics business Victory Medium, said the expanded allegations of complaints should warn publishers.

“The new, unedited document depicts Google and Facebook behavior that no one should be surprised at, but publishers and ad buyers have lost money in the last decade: tricks, exploits, closed-door transactions, and arbitrary. You need to be deeply concerned about the price, while both Google and Facebook knew they were deceptive, “he said.

“The references to’Jedi Blue’and the various Star Wars references in the currently unedited sections of these documents are very crude, and by Google creating a number of issues, and clearly apparently. Everyone needs to understand that they were trying to poison the Headbid advertising standard, lying to publishers about certain issues in order to “convince them to make their own changes.” “

He said Google branded its relationship with Facebook as if it were a Jedi that could manipulate people with mind tricks in the Star Wars franchise.

“Google mostly thinks of publishers and other ad buyers who have implemented plans to lie to these partners in order to undermine another advertising standard that was competing with Google on a particular publisher’s website. No, “Edwards said.

