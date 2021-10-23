Internet creates fake Google Maps location for Brian Laundrie’s body





The search for 23-year-old Brian Laundry was eerily stopped on Thursday when the FBI confirmed that a recently found body at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, belonged to a missing person. ..

Shenley | Getty Images

Laundry was sought after as the only person interested in the murder of 22-year-old Fianc Gabby Petito. He disappeared during a couple’s cross-country road trip and was later found dead in Wyoming.

The discovery of Laundry’s body has sparked media frenzy, especially on social media where many have pooled information and invaded to resolve cases about where Laundry is.

This created a new Google Maps location for “Brian Laundries Body”, but it was subsequently removed.

TikToker Emily Bernay (@emilybernay) posted a video of the place that was still live and displayed a red place tag where Laundry’s body was found.

Clicking on the tag posted a two 1-star review.

@emilybernay

## greenscreen YOU GUYS- ## brianlaundrie ## brianlaundriefound

Original Sound-Nintendo Nostalgia

High admission fee. Grab the full money. The park ranger wanted $ 40 for a chance to poke it with a stick, one user wrote disturbingly. I couldn’t even take a selfie without forking cash.

Others said they didn’t enjoy 1/10.

Google has removed fake attractions since then, but hasn’t stopped commenting on TikTok, whose social media trolls have been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

They withdrew it, one user wrote. I wanted to comment, but it doesn’t look like him either.

I did that on the internet, another said.

Autopsy reports confirmed that Petite died in a human strangulation, but the cases surrounding the deaths of both Petite and Laundry are still under investigation.

Laundry has been missing since September 13, when his body was found on Wednesday. His parents claimed that he last met his son before heading to Myakka Hatch Creek Environmental Park, where his body was later found.

Currently, no one is interested in Laundry’s death.

