Google’s fix for Pixel 6 pre-order mistakes in this support document





Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be pre-ordered from Google, but some variations are sold out. This is not surprising, as the $ 599 Pixel 6 is a winning Android smartphone for now. Google seems to have finally figured out a way to make a great iPhone replacement. And there is a lot of interest in new mobile phones. Hopefully Google will also improve its manufacturing efforts and have enough Pixel 6 units to go around. However, if you receive a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order, you need to be aware that Google has corrected any Pixel 6 pre-order mistakes that may have occurred at checkout.

So yes, you can get the free Pixel Buds A series on Pixel 6.

According to a leak just before the Pixel 6, some retailers will offer the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro $ 99 Pixel Buds A earphones for free when pre-ordering. It turns out that Google offered the same deal. This is the perfect promotion to take advantage of. Save $ 100 with the purchase of a Pixel 6. It can be used to increase storage.

However, not all buyers who pre-ordered one of the two new Pixels were paying enough attention to add the Pixel Buds A to their cart. This is the Pixel 6 pre-order error that Google is fixing.

Pre-order for Pixel 6: Free Pixel Buds A Series Earphones

Google has a support document detailing the pre-order status of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The following paragraph is included for buyers who have forgotten to add earphones to their order.

US / CA Only: Eligible for Pixel Buds A-Series promotion, but don’t worry if you forget to add Pixel Buds A-Series to your phone order. By November 3rd, we will send you an email with the following instructions on how to redeem your awards.

Apart from this, the prompts are now displayed in the shopping cart. Instruct the buyer to add the Pixel Buds A-series earphones to the cart to take advantage of the benefits. That way, it’s almost impossible to make the same Pixel 6 pre-order mistakes that others have made.

It is unknown how long the transaction will last. Pre-orders will end by October 28th, when Pixel 6 smartphones will hit the shelves. You can pre-order the unlocked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now to take advantage of the benefits. However, there is no guarantee that it will be available on the release date. Meanwhile, Google may offer additional Pixel 6 transactions in time for the holidays. Black Friday deals usually include discounts on the latest Pixel smartphones, or new bundled dealers.

The same support document describes strong demand for two phones and recommends “longer delivery times” for some pre-orders.

Google is also telling buyers interested in pre-ordering the Pixel 6 that it has a waiting list where they can register for notifications. If the selected device is out of stock, you can use the waiting list.

Experience Google’s new smartphone while you wait for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pre-order to ship.

