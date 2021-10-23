Snapstock is suffering a record decline, but don’t expect the same from Facebook or Google





To what extent will Snap Inc.’s issues be reflected in other major Internet advertising companies?

This is hot as Snap shared SNAP among investment analysts on Friday, -26.59% recorded the worst daily rate decline ever, and other large online advertising companies fell into it. It was a hot topic. Snap announced a disappointing outlook in its earnings report on Thursday due to a lack of earnings. Apple Inc. We warned about the challenges posed by AAPL’s privacy-related changes, -0.53% of devices, and supply chain disruptions affecting corporate motivation. To promote products that may not be readily available to consumers.

Opinion: Snap points out that Apple could cause the long-feared Admagedon

Snap shares fell 26.6% on Friday, Facebook Inc.s FB, -5.05%, 5.1%, Twitter Inc.s TWTR, -4.83%, 4.8%, Pinterest Inc.s PINS, -5.36% was included. 5.4% off, Alphabet Inc. GOOG, -2.91% GOOGL, -3.04% off 3.0%.

Over the last few months, Internet companies have expressed varying degrees of jitter about Apple’s privacy changes, giving users more control over how their information is used for ad targeting. In a previous Snaps earnings announcement, executives emphasized how users chose to allow ad-related tracking at seemingly higher rates than reported elsewhere in the industry. Meanwhile, Facebook has made a more cautious tone.

According to Morgan Stanleys’ analysis, Snap appears to be in a worse position than some other peers when faced with privacy challenges. The company is heavily exposed to direct response ads that are heavily impacted by Apple’s changes, allowing Snap to fully deploy tools to help Snap better track the effectiveness of its campaigns in this new environment. It can take months or even quarters to do so. Written by Morgan Stanleys Brian Nowak.

Of the eight factors Nowak initially thought Snap would help to withstand Apple’s influence, six proved to be less effective than expected, he wrote. In his view, some other big internet companies are less exposed to Apple’s tracking issues and have a large advertiser base that could hold up stronger given the macroeconomic effects of supply shortages. Looks like it’s in a better location, including Google, which has.

Nowak has previously identified nine factors that could help Facebook offset Apple’s pressure, and when it comes to the company’s earnings report next week, it thinks at least five are completely intact. I have.

He has a reputation for being overweight on the Snaps stock, but said his model is under review. The company faces an unfavorable operating environment that casts doubt on its achievability. [its] Over 50% multi-year earnings growth outlook.

Don’t miss: The life of teens revolves around Nike, Chipotle and Snapchat

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. Analyst Brian White also suggested that Snap could have a bigger impact than some rivals.

Given the size, maturity, and advertising technology stack of Snaps compared to the much larger and experienced industry leaders, the company considers it vulnerable to these challenges. He writes about privacy issues and supply chain disruptions. That said, I suspect that companies involved in digital advertising spending, such as Facebook and Alphabet, will not be affected by these issues.

He has a neutral valuation for stocks.

MoffettNathansons Michael Nathanson has expressed some concerns about Snaps’ ability to provide advertisers with the right measurement tools in changing circumstances, especially when compared to competitors.

Given the amount of resources Google and Facebook have invested in developing an integrated measurement approach to prepare for changing privacy, he wrote that Snap will also take time to develop effective measurement tools. ..

From Barron’s: Google charges higher fees for ads, the proceedings say. That’s not the reason the alphabet is out of stock.

He said he was encouraged that the Snaps management team made a positive impression of the effectiveness of the ad and pointed out issues primarily related to measurement. However, this is certainly an important issue, especially for the long tail. [small- and medium-sized businesses] Must be measurable [returns on investment] To justify advertising costs.

He maintained the purchase rating for Snaps shares, but lowered the target price from $ 87 to $ 71.

Bernsteins Mark Shmulik writes that Snap will be a pioneer in digital advertising as Apple-related measurement issues and supply shortages are likely to apply to the entire sector.

He wrote that he hopes IDFA-related issues will cause havoc for retail and app-related iOS advertisers. Our over-reading points to Google and Twitter as a safe place for investors to survive short-term headwinds.

He is above the valuation of Snaps shares, but has lowered the target price from $ 85 to $ 80.

Despite Friday’s sharp fall, Snap’s share has risen 10.1% so far this year, but the S & P 500 SPX has risen 21.0%, with a span of -0.11%.

