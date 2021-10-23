Blue Fire v4.2.1 Free Download PLAZA





Blue Fire v4.2.1 PLAZA Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Blue Fire v4.2.1 PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Journey through the deserted kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long forgotten land. Explore mysterious temples, where you will need to master the art of movement to survive in increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges. During your adventure, you will make your way through fearsome enemies, encounter survivors and carry out strange missions to collect valuable items.

Hardcore platforms

Jump through deadly traps and master the movement to gradually move through challenging platform challenges.

lost in the void

Far from Penumbra, there is a lost land called The Void. Search empty portals around the world to uncover bare platform challenges that require great mastery to collect the valuable rewards hidden inside.

Make your way through mighty enemies

Face dangerous enemies with distinctive fighting styles and take part in intense combat platform boss battles.

Painful world

Travel through the deadly world of Penumbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, intense 3D platformer challenges, quests, collectibles and more.

Encounter strange survivors

It’s been a long time since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those who survived the fall of the kingdom will help you on your journey to unlock valuable rewards.

collectibles

Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra was filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and buy.

upgrades

No great warrior can fight the dangers lurking in Penumbra without the proper equipment. Upgrade your swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: V4.2.1 Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: PLAZAG File Name: Blue_Fire_v4_2_1_PLAZA.zip Game Download Size: 3.2 GBMD5SUM: b3307feefd2ce2fd0bcc88c764direments0AZ.1

Before you start Blue Fire v4.2.1 PLAZA Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Requires 64-bit dual-core 3.0 GHz processor * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX 11 or DirectX compatible graphics card: v11 * Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD 3.0 GHz or faster * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 Compatible with DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 5 GB available space

Blue Fire v4.2.1 Free Download PLAZA

Click on below button to start Blue Fire v4.2.1 PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

