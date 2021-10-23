AT & T’s free Batman cloud gaming shows a different future for Google Stadia





In 2019, Google announced Stadia, promising a platform comparable to traditional game consoles. Barely a year later, it began to recede from that promise. Google has already closed its game studio and previously said it wanted to license Stadia technology to other companies. Now it seems that the first product of that approach has arrived. AT & T Wireless customers can stream Batman: Arkham Knight for free, but not from the Stadia app or website.

For those who live under the rocks that missed Google’s nasty Stadia journey, the service is similar to GeForce Now and the Xbox Game Pass (ne xCloud). The server renders the game and streams the video to your device. The control input returns to the server and you can play the game. Latency under ideal conditions can be so close to local play that most games don’t notice. Of course, the conditions are often far from ideal. Still, some of these services can work surprisingly well, depending on where you live, how strong your internet connection is, and so on.

It seems too late for Google to realize that building a strong infrastructure to run Stadia is an easy part. Designing AAA games is difficult, expensive, and years consuming. Google wasn’t interested in it, so Stadia Games & Entertainment was canned. At the same time, he said that licensing technology is “the best way to build Stadia into a long-term and sustainable business.” The AT & T deal is the first in this process and may allow businesses to offer game streaming without developing their own systems. It’s unclear why AT & T chose Batman Games since 2015, but it owns WarnerMedia, which owns DC Comics.

Everyone can play a limited selection of Stadia content for free, but Batman games are for AT & T subscribers only. Simply go to the landing page and enter your account information to start the game right away. Most people don’t know they’re using Google technology because the AT & T landing page doesn’t have the Stadia brand. Ars Technica has confirmed with AT & T that a free game stream is provided by Stadia. However, when you visit the Stadia site, you may notice something strange. Batman: There is no list of Arkham Knights.

That’s why Google ported Arkham Knight to Stadia, but it’s a shame because it’s not generally available. It may arrive at the Stadia store at a later date, but there is no guarantee. You may see more of these exclusive streaming offers, but if Google cares about Stadia as a consumer product, I think it’s the wrong strategy. The games currently available are weak, and it’s almost certain that things will get worse by creating new games for Stadia that don’t enhance the content of the store.

