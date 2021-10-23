National AI Strategy Published in the UK | Morgan Lewis-Tech & Sourcing





On September 22, the UK Government launched the country’s first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to strengthen Britain’s strengths in the region and maximize new AI opportunities.

In this publication, the UK Government touches on the country’s success in AI to date, including the 2018 AI Sector Deal of 1 billion UK pounds ($ 1.37 billion), and introduces this new national AI strategy to the gradual change of AI. We are promoting it as a beginning. The UK recognizes the power of AI to drive resilience, productivity, growth and innovation across the private and public sectors.

10-year plan

The National AI Strategy will drive AI innovation over the next decade and is based on three key assumptions over the next decade.

Access to people, data, computing and finance is the main driver of AI’s progress, discovery and strategic advantage. All of these face major global competition. AI will become mainstream in much of the economy and action will be needed to ensure that all sectors and regions of the UK will benefit from this transition. UK governance and regulatory systems need to meet the rapidly changing demands of AI. Maximize growth and competition, drive UK innovation and protect citizens’ safety, security, choices and rights.

Three basic pillars

The UK’s National AI Strategy is built on three basic pillars:

First Pillar: Investing in the Long-Term Needs of the AI ​​Ecosystem: The Government Invests in and Plans for the Long-Term Needs of the AI ​​Ecosystem, People Who Use AI, Access to Data, Training and Delivery You need to increase your computing resources for. Continue UK leadership as a superpower of science and AI, with more access to financial and customer access to AI systems, and the sector to grow. Second Pillar: Ensuring that AI benefits all sectors and regions: Governments need to help transition to an AI-enabled economy and benefit from UK innovation. We support the domestic design and development of next-generation AI systems. We help UK companies adopt, grow and be more productive with the goal of ensuring that AI benefits all regions, countries, businesses and sectors. Third Pillar: Effectively Manage AI: The Government, with the UK’s proper acquisition of national governance of AI technology, promotes innovation and investment, protects the people and their fundamental values, while at the same time with global partners We need to work together to promote responsible development of AI internationally.

For each of the above pillars, the National AI Strategy sets out some actions that the UK Government plans to take in the next decade. Some of these examples include the launch of a national strategy for AI in health and social care in line with the national AI strategy, an international framework for governing AI that reflects the principles of human rights and democracy. Includes efforts to support the formation of norms and standards. And the rule of law on the world stage.

Regulatory framework

The National AI Strategy does not provide a detailed regulatory framework for implementation in the United Kingdom. This is expected to follow an innovative white paper published in 2022.

From a regulatory perspective, AI presents challenges related to responsibility, assurance, creative management and ownership, transparency and bias, among others. It will be particularly interesting to see how the UK Government deals with these in the next white paper.

Read the entire UK National AI Strategy.

[View source.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/national-ai-strategy-published-in-the-5261853/%3F The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos