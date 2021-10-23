Google Pixel 6 case launches from $ 22.50





Earlier this week, the all-new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro officially debuted with two companion cases. Verizon Wireless is offering an official Google Pixel 6 case as a pre-order for $ 22.49, so we’ve seen the first discount on new accessories. Also available on Pixel 6 Pro. Looking down from $ 30, we’re seeing two new lows, the lowest ever, with a 25% savings on the just-announced release. Google’s official Pixel 6 / Pro case features a unique translucent design that accentuates the look of your new phone with a matte clip-on style case. Its slim construction throws away the fabrics found in the last few years and instead consists of 30% used recycled material. Dive into launch coverage and then proceed below to find out more.

If you can live without Google’s own in-house case to protect your new Pixel 6 / Pro, you can use one of the alternatives to get a more affordable cover. The ever-popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case, now priced at Amazon for $ 15 each, is available in both Pixel 6 and 6 Pro styles, both handset covered with a textured design for added grip.

Also, if you’re considering locking in a discounted app or game and launching it on the new Pixel 6 / Pro when your device finally arrives, check out all the highlights of the latest summary. please. Also, this week’s Android Guide tracked a series of notable price cuts for those who don’t need the just-announced device and instead want to pocket additional savings.

Official features of Google Pixel 6 Case:

The Pixel 6 case accentuates your smartphone’s design while protecting everything at an affordable price. A two-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect the Pixel from scratches and drops. Different colors complement the beautiful design of your phone. The various color combinations make the case and phone stand out while fitting. Cases built with more than 30% used recycled material are carefully added to the phone.

