Mayo, Jefferson Health, etc.





These are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and operations that are accelerating digital transformation efforts in healthcare organizations.

1. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based MIT’s Broad Institute and Harvard have partnered to enhance research innovation by significantly speeding up and reducing costs for genomic workloads on Google Cloud.

2. The Mayo Clinic Teaching Hospital Division, based in Rochester, Minnesota, has worked with Boston-based Northeastern University to offer an online master’s degree in digital healthcare transformation.

3. 60 Oregon hospitals and GE Healthcare have partnered to launch the United States’ first automated state-wide bed management tool.

4. Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente are Advanced Care, a new innovation group focused on transforming healthcare delivery outside the four walls of the hospital. Launched at Home Coalition.

5. Two New Jersey-based hospitals, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian and West Orange-based RWJ Barnabas, and State University Princeton University and New Brunswick-based Rutgers University have studied, It opened on October 14th as a hub for innovation and medical education.

6. Jefferson Health leverages General Catalyst to act as an innovation partner to help Philadelphia-based healthcare systems engage in digital transformation initiatives such as modernizing technology platforms and diversifying revenue streams. bottom.

7. Livonia, Michigan-based Trinity Health participated in 14 other health systems in its 2017 investment in Xealth, a digital health startup spun out of Renton, Washington-based Providence.

8. Triple Blind, a digital privacy and data sharing platform, has raised $ 24 million in a Series A round led by the Mayo Clinic and General Catalyst.

9. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield have stated that they plan to add a healthcare startup to the joint healthcare incubator 1501 Health by early 2022.

