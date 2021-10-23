GTA Trilogy Remaster Should Not Replace Rockstar PS2 Original





Today, Rockstar finally showed a video of a remaster of Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy. They look amazing, but they’re very different from the original game. This raised concerns about erasing past series and was also required to keep in mind the fragmented state of game preservation.

Today’s trailer proves that Rockstar not only fixed the old graphics, but also overhauled them significantly. GTA: Trilogy seems to have improved textures, more vibrant colors, better lighting, higher resolution, improved character models, and new weather systems.

I’m not against the art upgrade here. Jeremy Peel, a freelance critic and game reporter, wrote on Twitter. But they are different enough that I think we need to make the original available somewhere. They just can’t disappear.

Remasters and remakes are great, but they are rarely a complete replacement for the original. A rare exception is when the new version can be seamlessly replaced with the old version.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened. GTA: Trilogy including GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas will not be available until November 11th. However, the original version of the GTA game of the PS2 era has already disappeared. Rockstar excluded the game from the console and PC digital storefront the same day it officially announced the trilogy after months of reporting and leaks.

Rockstar does not say that the original version of the game will come back someday. You might imagine a strange future after the first remastered sales fall, or when Take-Two releases a subscription service like its own Game Pass. As far as we know now, games are forever gone from modern platforms. Rockstar did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the plan.

Other companies treat recent remasters differently. In May, EA released Mass Effect Legendary Edition, an updated version of the trilogy that debuted in 2007. This has significantly changed the visual style and radically changed certain mechanics from the original game. Fortunately, even if you don’t appreciate the new lens flares and unlimited ammo loss of Eden Primes, like me, the original version of the game can be purchased on Steam and elsewhere.

Publisher Take-Two, on the other hand, doesn’t just binning older versions of GTA. Over the past few months, the lawyer has participated in fan projects, attacking numerous mods with the removal of the DMCA, and suing people who are trying to reverse engineer GTA III to play on other platforms. Many games remain trapped in obsolete platforms, but the ones that are as popular and widely released as the GTA series have seen devoted attempts that make them difficult to access later. rice field. This is the price we pay to get businesses to move the world.

Yes, but it’s not just about lost history and crafts. The GTA remaster is so different from its predecessor that there is a perfectly rational argument made by those who may prefer the original, more muddy Y2K aesthetic. And what was the point of digital distribution and the Internet, if it didn’t offer more choices to people at almost no cost?

I’m looking forward to cruising Vice City for the first time in years with the OLED Nintendo Switch. But because of art, history, and my own stupid nostalgia, it would have been nice to keep the option to revisit the old version.

