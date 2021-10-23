Paytm’s mega IPO is completely clear.Google rates have reduced “distractions”





Paytm will become a publicly traded company by mid-November. Today, the Indian Stock Exchange (Sebi) has granted India’s largest IPO approval ever. Credit: Giphy

Also in this letter:

Google’s Commission has reduced distracting tactics: ADIFSnap has fallen 20% as Apple’s privacy changes hit ads bizNykaa has acquired D2C skincare brand Dot & Key

Sebi approves Paytm’s Rs 16,600 IPO

Paytms’ parent company, One97 Communications, has received market regulator approval for the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 16,600 ($ 2.2 billion). Official disclosure from the Securities and Exchange Commission of India (Sebi) is scheduled for late today or over the weekend.

Post Diwali? Sources said Paytm will go public in early November, but it could miss its previous goal of launching an IPO before Diwali (November 4). Nonetheless, they said it should become a publicly traded company by the second week of November.

Bigger: Paytm is raising Rs 8,300 by issuing new shares and is seeking to raise Rs 8,300 through an offer (OFS) in which existing investors sell some or all of their shares.

Ratings are different: Paytm is aiming for an IPO of around $ 20-22 billion, according to sources. “Some global investors are interested in even higher valuations, but the company is showing investors that they can settle anywhere between $ 20 billion and $ 22 billion,” he knows. The person said.

However, other sources have shown that the response to the problem is modest and has a low rating. The company was finally valued at about $ 16 billion in a $ 1 billion funding round about two years ago.

Nonetheless, the IPO has attracted attention from Canada’s CPPIB, US-based asset management firm Alkeon Capital, and funds managed by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Current investors include Ant Group, Alibaba, Elevation Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund.

IPO Momentum: The news is the day Nykaa reported last week that it would go public on October 28, with Sebis approval. Anchor books of up to Rs 2,340 will open on Wednesday and the public issue will end on Monday, November 1, according to sources.

The company is seeking a valuation of about $ 7.4 billion for its IPO, adding that the price range will be determined by next week, according to another source.

An IPO of Rs 5,200 includes a primary issuance of up to Rs 630. According to Nykaas’s draft IPO Red Herring outlook, the rest will be raised through an initial public offering (OFS) and existing shareholders will sell up to 43.11 million shares.

Other Indian startups that we are considering publishing in the coming months are PolicyBazaar, Mobikwik and Delhivery.

Google’s commission has reduced distraction tactics, ADIF says

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a group of digital startups in India, said Google’s decision to reduce fees charged to developers of subscription-based apps starting next year is just a distracting tactic. .. ADIF said efforts to protect fair competition and developer choices will continue.

Catch up quickly: On Thursday, Google announced that it would reduce the fees it collects from Google Play subscription-based apps from January 1st to 30% to 15%. The announcement was under increasing pressure from Indian app developers. The largest market in terms of users. Their main requirement is that Google will allow developers to use other payment modes that do not charge large fees for subscriptions or in-app purchases.

In March, Google reduced in-app purchase fees from 30% to 15%, earning the first $ 1 million in annual revenue. Apple made a similar change to the App Store last November.

Quote: “As is clear from this announcement, the fact that Google can unilaterally declare and direct prices is at the heart of the problem. Developers are looking for lower commission rates. It’s fairness, not mercy. ADIF Executive Director Sijo Kuruvilla George said: Price discovery should be left to the power of the market.

According to ADIF, Google’s announcement may be good news for developers who are already using Google’s billing system, but if it falls into the right category, it often dominates payments in the Play Store. It cannot address the major issues faced by developers.

Other changes in Google: Google also announced Thursday that it will reduce service charges for ebooks and on-demand music streaming services to 10%. However, popular games typically use in-app purchases rather than subscriptions, so they don’t benefit from the latest policy changes. This means that you have to pay a 15% commission for the first $ 1 million you earn and a 30% commission for anything above that.

Year-long story: Google has announced some tweaks to its Play Store payment policy over the past year. Last year, developers said they had to pay a flat 30% fee for all in-app purchases, but the implementation was postponed until April 2022 in response to protests from Indian startups. I did. Earlier this month, ADIF filed a petition with Indian antitrust regulators for interim relief from future changes.

Snap falls 20% when changes in Apple’s privacy hit the advertising industry

Snap Inc shares plunged today, dragging other ad-dependent tech companies down after photo-messaging app owners warned of the long-term blow of Apple’s privacy changes on iOS devices.

Domino effect: Snapshare will drop nearly 20% at $ 60.8 before the bell and will open at a low of nearly three months. Shares on Facebook, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, and Twitter fell by 2% to 4%.

A California company that makes most of its revenue from selling ads on apps said the problem was exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and brands cut advertising costs.

Issue: Apple’s privacy update was widely released in June, preventing digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent. Apple’s new ad measurement tool has hampered companies’ ability to measure ad performance, overturning many ways advertisers are accustomed to doing business for decades, Snap said. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said.

“This was definitely a frustrating setback for us,” he said. Oh, snap! The company added that it expects Apple’s privacy changes and global supply chain turmoil to continue into the fourth quarter. This is usually the most profitable period for social media companies where brands are strengthening their marketing for the holiday season.

Numerically, Snaps revenue for the third quarter, which ended September 30, was $ 1.07 billion, lacking a $ 1.1 billion consensus estimate, according to Refinitiv’s IBES data. The number of active users per day, an indicator closely monitored by advertisers and investors, increased 23% year-on-year to 306 million, surpassing analysts’ estimates of 301.9 million.

Net loss for the quarter was $ 72 million (5 cents per share), down from $ 199.9 million (14 cents per share) in the year-ago quarter.

Today’s tweet

IPO-bound Nykaa Acquires D2C Skin Care Brand Dot & Key

India’s largest online cosmetics retailer, Nykaa, acquired homemade skin care brand Dot & Key a few days before its initial public offering (IPO) on October 28th. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

This is the first acquisition in the area of ​​direct sales by a FalguniNayar-led startup. However, the transaction shows that the ongoing churn rate in this sector is increasing.

Quote: We are excited to welcome Dot & Key to the Nykaa family to meet the demand for high quality skin care by Indian consumers. Its product range offers an exciting opportunity for Nykaa as it extends the brand’s reach to a wider consumer landscape and also allows it to enter the field of dietary supplements.

Founded by Suyash Saraf and Anisa Saraf, Dot & Key manufactures skin care products such as serums, face masks, toners and cleansers. The brand has recently expanded to dietary supplements under the brand IKWI. Products of this brand have been dermatologically tested and have not been abused.

We used Dot & Key to create a niche brand focused on manufacturing products based on consumer needs. With Nykaas’ position and its resources in the Indian beauty industry, Dot & Key can grow further as a brand and take it to the next level, Suyash Saraf said.

ETtech deal digest

Let’s take a look at the major startup trading and funding rounds that made the news in the week leading up to October 22nd. (read more)

Indian short video app is working for Instagram influencers

According to industry insiders, India’s short video platform is looking for the next user beyond Tier I India and is trying to buy Instagram influencers with exclusive content.

Talent Hunt: Apps such as MX TakaTak, Chingari, and Moj that quickly filled the gap left after TikToks withdrew from India last June provide up to 25 rupees a year to influencers with 100,000-500,000 followers. doing.

They are trying to buy influencers through transactions that include fixed payments and performance variables. If influencers post to Instagram, they’re okay (in fact, push), but by agreement, creators will be on the Indian social media platform of other rivals trying to open up the Tier-II, Tier-III markets. You will not be able to post. Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, founder and CEO of influencer marketing platform Qoruz, said Instagram is their main fishing ground.

Instagram Reach: The photo and video sharing platform is growing its user base in India faster than Facebook, especially behind Instagram Reels launched in India after the ban on TikTok. According to Sensor Tower data, in August and September, Instagram made about 39.5 million installs from the App Store and Google Play as a whole, and Facebook recorded 30.6 million installs.

Competition: Janhavi Parikh, Business Head of Times Internets MX TakaTak *, said the platform constantly fosters an existing creator community and provides users with compelling videos from numerous influencers who continue to provide content exclusively to the platform. He said it was intended to provide.

Throughout the Tier-II and Tier-III markets supported by MX TakaTak, there is a large, usually undeveloped audience base in central India. Therefore, Instagram is not necessarily a reliable platform for acquiring our talents, as it has so much content. Urban in nature.

Chingari, on the other hand, partners with influencers based on their creative talent, engagement and social media reach, regardless of the platform they belong to.

According to CEO Sumit Ghosh, we can offer them different opportunities and increase their chances of creating more unique content. This attracts a wide range of existing and new creators to Chingari.

* Disclosure: MX Player is owned by Times Internet Ltd, which is part of the Times Group, which publishes The Economic Times.

Today’s ETtech Top 5 newsletter was curated by Arun Padmanabhan in New Delhi and Zaheer Merchant in Mumbai. Graphics and illustrations by Rahul Awasthi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/tech/newsletters/tech-top-5/paytms-mega-ipo-gets-all-clear-googles-fee-cut-a-distraction/articleshow/87209593.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos