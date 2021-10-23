iOS 15: Important information about Apple’s latest iPhone update





Apple will allow digital ID cards to be uploaded to the iOS 15 Wallet app-eventually.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 are here. Following the high-tech giant’California Streaming’event in September, Apple announced four iPhone 13 models, a new iPad, and the Apple Watch Series 7. If you haven’t downloaded Apple’s new operating system yet, you can download it for free now. Access to upgrades such as FaceTime and iMessage. (Here’s a show to get you ready to run iOS 15 on your phone.)

Apple’s iOS 15 update was first seen at its virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by developer beta and then public beta. The new operating system appeared a week after Apple released iOS 14.8. This addresses security issues and brings new features to several generations of the iPhone.

We’ve seen many new features in iOS 14.5, iOS 14.6, and iOS 14.7 this spring and summer, but the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, and the app for advertising purposes You can stop tracking, choose from 4 Siri voices, iOS 15 and more. I will add more. New features in iOS 15 include the ability to initiate FaceTime calls with Android users, ease of sharing with iMessage, and improved direction on maps. Keep reading everything you’ve learned about iOS 15. This includes how to download iOS 15 and some of the biggest new features.

iOS 15 Release Date: September 20th

Apple initially unveiled iOS 15 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7. The new operating system was first tested by developers and was available for download as a public beta on June 30th.

At the iPhone 13 event on September 14, Apple announced that iOS 15 will be available for free download on September 20. This means that if you haven’t downloaded your new operating system yet, you can download it now (how to do this):

This follows Apple’s typical iOS release pattern, with software usually arriving within a week of the iPhone launch event.

Also, if you have the same iPhone since 2015, you may be eligible to receive iOS 15. Apple’s iOS 15 is available on all iPhone 6S and later iPhones.

What’s new in iOS 15

Apple’s iOS 15 has many new features.

Apple

Here are some of the major new features that come with iOS 15 announced at WWDC 2021 (the following is an overview of all the new features in iOS 15).

FaceTime Upgrades: Spatial Audio, Android and Windows Support

FaceTime provides spatial audio to make people’s voices appear to come from that position on the screen, making video chats feel more natural and realistic. FaceTime also begins to look like Zoom, allowing you to see all participants in a grid view, schedule calls, and share links to calls accessible from browsers on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

iMessage sharing feature

iOS 15 adds some new iMessage sharing features for photos, news articles, and playlists. When your friends send multiple photos via iMessage, they’re displayed in a dynamic collage format that you can swipe or tap in the Photos app to see the whole thing. If you want to access the same photo later, it’s not only stored in the new Shared with You folder, but also mixed with your favorite photos and memories.Also, news articles and playlists shared via iMessage are new to the News and Apple Music apps.[SharedwithYou]It’s on the tab.

Apple Maps Update: 3D Street Data, AR Walking Direction, Weather Warning

Apple Maps will be upgraded with more elevation data, road colors and driving routes, rich labels, 3D landmarks, and improved night mode. For public transport, you can also lock nearby public transport stops and station information to your iPhone or Apple Watch device and automatically receive updates and notifications as you board and approach the stop. When traveling on foot, the new Augmented Reality feature allows the iPhone’s camera to scan buildings near the area to determine the exact location of the more accurate walking direction that is also displayed in Augmented Reality.

The map may also incorporate weather alerts into the recommended routes for iOS 15. RedditorChrisSDreiling, who discovered the iOS 15 Beta 3 update, says the map will let you know if there is flash floods on your journey and suggest alternative routes to avoid extreme weather. The ChrisSDreiling post doesn’t mention other types of weather alerts, but it’s interesting to see if more weather alerts are added.

Face recognition selfie to verify digital ID card with wallet app

At WWDC this spring, Apple announced that it will add ID card support to its iOS 15 wallet app. This will allow the iPhone to carry a digital version of a government-issued ID card, such as a driver’s license. The ID feature wasn’t included in the initial release of iOS 15, and it’s still unclear how it works exactly. (This is for US users only.) According to the code found by 9to5Mac in iOS 15 Beta 4 for developers, when Apple uses facial recognition selfie to add a digital ID card to the wallet You may have verified it. Some banking apps already use this selfie verification feature to authenticate the user when logging on with a new device.

How do you download iOS 15?

With iOS 15 now generally available, you may have received a notification from Apple that it can be updated. or,[設定]App>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to[利用可能]In the section[iOS15にアップグレード]You can also tap to do it manually.

If you already have iOS 15 Beta installed on your phone, you can uninstall it before downloading the final version of the OS. That’s why we recommend waiting before installing the full release of iOS 15.

For more information, here’s everything you need to know about iPhone 13. You can also see what’s great about WatchOS 8 and what’s great about MacOS Monterey to see if your computer is compatible with the new MacOS.

