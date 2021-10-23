“Haunted Chocolatier” is a new game from Concerned ApeExBulletin, creator of “Stardew Valley”.





Today’s Video Game News: Pixelized ghosts carrying artisan chocolates. They are part of the just-released Haunted Chocolatier, coming from a studio behind the cult game’s beloved Stardew Valley.

Game designer Eric Barone, who works under aka Concerned Ape, announced Thursday that the game is under development, releasing a trailer and some colorful screenshots.

There aren’t many details yet, but there are ghosts

The details of the project are scarce, but in the gameplay video, a mysterious castle filled with moody lights and a small ghost employee shaped like a bonbon hold a real chocolate bonbon in his head. The chocolate shops to attend are shown.

The image shows that Haunted Chocolatier has almost the same fascinating pixel art style as Barone’s first game, Stardew Valley, an immersive farming simulator, but the creators intended his next game. It is said that it will move in a new direction.

“In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble. Living away from the land, growing food and connecting with the people and nature around you,” Barone said on the page announcing the new project.

“But in the next game, I wanted to explore more fantastic possibilities. It’s an extraordinary experience, where the magical ghostly ghost chocolate comes in.”

The new game is a single-player role-playing game identified for PCs that are likely to be followed by other platforms.

This isn’t just Stardew Valley with chocolate

Players dive into the pixelated life of a chocolate maker. According to the game’s announcement, they will have to explore the local castle and surrounding towns to find rare ingredients, make delicious chocolates and sell them in their stores.

Barone states that Haunted Chocolatier’s core gameplay has also deviated from Stardew Valley gameplay, with the new game focusing on action role-playing. Teaser also features close quarters and bow and arrow combat in the wilderness.

However, there are some similarities. “Like Stardew Valley, Haunted Chocolatier is another’town game’, moving to a new town and trying a new way of life,” Barone said on the game’s website. “You can get to know the people of the town, reach your goals, and make progress in many ways.”

With over 1 million copies sold within two months of its 2016 release, expectations are rising, supported by Barone’s reputation as a solo developer for Stardew Valley, which has been praised by fans and critics. Barone meticulously produced art, created dozens of songs, and programmed the game for release in 2016, even though he didn’t have a team of developers behind him. Despite being there, I spent nearly half a year.

Fans can’t wait, but may have to wait

Inspired by the very popular Harvest Moon series of the 1990s, Barone set out to create a game that pays homage to the old days of the game. The goal was to resonate with gamers, and an enthusiastic fan community crystallized around Stardew Valley. Those fans are enthusiastically watching Barone’s next venture.

As a result, the Haunted Chocolatier announcement has already been hit by a lot of fan excitement, but Barone warns that the game is still in early production and isn’t ready for a while, so it’s an ambitious chocolate maker. It’s unclear how long you have to wait. “We haven’t decided on a release date yet. We’re still in the early stages of development and we want to be able to work with peace of mind without the pressure of a release date or a planned release date.”

Like Stardew Valley, Barone says it’s working on a new game on its own and has no plans to involve other developers. He has other projects under development, but says Haunted Chocolatier hopes he will be the first to complete.

However, many Concerned Ape fans can wait to tweet in reply to the gameplay video. [Haunted Chocolatier] come. Take the time to stay healthy. I am looking forward to it. “

“Thank you, I will do my best,” Barone replied.

