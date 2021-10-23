OnePlus will support Google Pixel 6 with a significant price cut on Black Friday





OnePlus may not have the OnePlus 9T this year as it is instead focusing on next year’s OnePlus 10 release. But that doesn’t mean that phone makers are keeping their fans high and dry during the holiday shopping season.

OnePlus has announced plans for a Black Friday sale of its current flagship products, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And the price cuts advertised by OnePlus are definitely worth paying attention to.

From November 26th to November 30th, you can buy the OnePlus 9 Pro for $ 799. This is a $ 270 discount from what OnePlus is currently charging for premium devices.

Over the same period, the OnePlus 9 will drop from $ 130 to $ 729 to $ 599. Prior to the price cut, OnePlus will include the OnePlus 9 in its November bundle along with its Buds Pro earphones. The $ 699 bundle saves $ 179 from the usual cost of a phone and Buds Pro combined.

Given this week’s news, the timing of the announcement of the deal (even though a large number of 2021 Black Friday deals are already available, Black Friday will not officially arrive for another month) is probably not a coincidence. Google has just announced the new Pixel 6, starting at $ 699. Undoubtedly, OnePlus wants you to think twice about choosing Google’s latest flagship over your phone when the Pixel 6 goes on sale October 28th.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are one of the best Android smartphones we’ve tested this year, and both devices feature significantly improved cameras. While the OnePlus 9 Pro’s adaptive refresh rate and telephoto lens make it a more premium option, the OnePlus 9 works with the same powerful chipset and offers the same fast charging among other shared features.

If November 26th is too long to wait for a compelling phone deal, the OnePlus 9 is now $ 70 off the regular price on the OnePlus store. OnePlus 9 Pro is $ 100 off.

