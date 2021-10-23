If you have more money than a port, the Satechis USB-C hub can hold an SSD





Well-known hub maker Satechi has announced a new dongle that combines an additional port with a slot for an M.2 SATA SSD. This allows you to expand both your computer’s IO and storage while using only one of your valuable ports. It doesn’t come with an SSD, but it has the catchy name of Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. This concept was previously done by a lesser-known brand, but if you’re considering what Satechi is creating, wait a moment while analyzing the warnings and potentially good options. ..

As a hub, it’s fairly standard and undisputed. How to drive a 4K screen at 60Hz with 100W USB-CPD pass-through (which supplies about 85W to your computer after consuming the energy needed to operate), two USB-A 3.0 ports, and HDMI port support. And of course, there are M.2 ports for adding SATA SSDs of almost any size.

The hub has a reasonably standard port selection. Image: Satechi

The main issue with Satechis’ new hub is value proposition. It’s an expensive hub for $ 90 (although Satechis’s aluminum design turns out to be great if you want to spend money). But even at that price, the M.2 SSD is not included. Unless you’re floating on one of them, you’ll have to pay more to take advantage of the features that define this hub.

If you don’t absolutely need all-in-one, there are cheaper and better performing options

For just $ 10, you’ll get the Ankers Power Expand, which includes a USB-A port, HDMI port, USB-C PD passthrough, and 256GB of internal storage. Of course, there is no option to have a larger SSD, but it’s significantly cheaper than the Satechis option, given the additional cost of purchasing another M.2 SSD. You can also buy one of Satechis’s other hubs (adding SD and microSD card slots) and a 256GB flash drive, which will be pretty close to the price of a USB-C hybrid multiport adapter alone.

Of course, flash drives are at least much slower than SSDs. That is the case under normal circumstances. However, this is the second big caveat of Satechis’ new hub. This means that SSDs can only be accessed at USB 3.0 speeds, or 5 Gbps. As a result, even the SATA SSDs supported by the hub have significantly limited performance. (The Satechis site states that NVMe drives cannot be used.) If you need a fast external SSD, you need to use a dedicated external SSD. If you don’t need it, you’ll need to get a cheaper flash drive.

The hybrid multiport adapter seems to be best suited for those with very limited ports. Image: Satechi

If you own a MacBook with only one USB-C port (more realistically an iPad Pro or Air) and need to expand it, we recommend this product unless you have no ports at all. Seems difficult. Storage, this is for you. It’s also useful for IT technicians who pop drives from their laptop all day long and need an all-in-one solution to read and connect them. However, it is a difficult product for everyone else. It is recommended. Hopefully some of our other suggestions will suit you well.

