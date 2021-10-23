On the Pixel 6, 5G will be the backseat





The Pixel 6 Pro has a Samsung Exynos 5123 modem and a Google Tensor processor. But you won’t know that from Google’s Pixel announcement, where nowhere was the basic connectivity story heard.

How do you know about a modem? The Pixel 6 Pro we are testing has baseband firmware for version “g5123b-92009-211008-B-7805583”. “5123” refers to the Samsung 5123 modem. The baseband firmware number tends to include the modem part number. For example, the Pixel 5 baseband starts with “g7250”, which is the internal part number of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset.

Samsung users in other parts of the world have seen this modem on their Galaxy S20 devices, but this is the first time it’s been seen on a major US phone. The 5123 seems to have similar features to the US version of the Qualcomm X55 and Galaxy S20 series on the iPhone 12. Yes, it’s a year behind the other flagship X60s, but as I explained two weeks ago, our carriers haven’t made extensive use of the new X60 features yet.

More than a year after Samsung released the S20, the Exynos 5123’s performance analysis is surprisingly lacking. There are many articles comparing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon CPU performance to the Exynos 990, but none of them compare the X55’s performance to the 5123. If you know the test, let us know in the comments.

Discussions about 5G, and general connectivity, were missing from the Pixel announcement event. Google didn’t show Stadia cloud gaming or complex video conferencing scenarios that required a lot of bandwidth, nor did it talk about the potential of Wi-Fi 6E. Also, I hadn’t come up with a new 5G-enabled application. The phrase “5G” appears only once in the description on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro page and does not contain any sentences in itself. The Pixel 6 isn’t without its great features. These features (convert phone tree to text, Snapchat) don’t really require a powerful modem or many networks.

Some of this could come from a politics that doesn’t want to mention Samsung, both Google’s (Android) customer and its (Pixel) competitor, as a supplier. But I think there is a bigger problem here.

Google needs to resolve privacy issues, and one solution is to weaken the connection of the device. There is a lot of opposition to big data companies like Google and Facebook pushing everyone’s data into huge cloud-based datasets. That’s why Google puts as much AI on its Pixel 6 smartphone as possible to perform voice recognition, image analysis, language translation, and more without having to upload all the raw data to the cloud.

This also resolves connectivity issues. If everything you upload to the cloud is a compressed hash, you don’t need a lot of bandwidth. However, devices designed to do as much as possible on the device are great for privacy and budgets for people with limited data plans, but they also drive further deployment of 5G networks. Not very suitable for.

The ultimate cloud companies are withdrawing from the cloud, making 5G a little less important. Still, I would like to check the performance of that Samsung modem.

What else happened in the mobile world this week?

I checked Surface Duo 2. It’s a strange device. But great radio.

The latest “Andromeda” auction for the C band did not fail. AT & T has the potential to acquire 40MHz 5G nationwide from now on, which is necessary.

However, the “Andromeda” 5G strain is so close to CBRS that a new bandpass filter is needed for the phone to work properly. Fortunately, Qualcomm has announced a solution.

The new MacBook Pro, of course, doesn’t have 4G or 5G built-in. That’s why it’s coming in 2024 or 2025.

