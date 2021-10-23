With the launch of the Pixel 6, Google has confirmed that it doesn’t care about most global markets





I was excited when Google said it was serious about its hardware ambitions in the Pixel 6 series. Google was very conservative about the global availability of the device and was looking forward to that change with the Pixel 6. But that’s not the case. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are limited to 12 countries around the world. This excludes the vast majority of customers trying to get Google hardware.

From a hardware perspective, this is a real shame, as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are one of the best devices Google has ever introduced. It features a gorgeous design, custom silicon created in collaboration with Samsung, and a camera compatible with the best Android phones. Best of all, the Pixel 6 is $ 599 and the Pixel 6 Pro is $ 899, well below its direct rivals. If Google had taken the hardware seriously, it was a global impetus and an ideal time to launch the Pixel 6 series in most international markets.

Google is the only phone manufacturer that does not sell devices in most global markets.

Of course, this is not new. I wrote a similar post last year when Google shared details about the availability of the Pixel 5, and the phone was sold in just nine countries. The Pixel 6 series has also made its debut in nine markets: USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Germany, France and Ireland. We plan to expand into Spain, Italy and Singapore in early 2022.

The Pixel 2 series is also limited worldwide and has been launched in just nine countries. The Pixel 3 made its debut in 13 countries and performed slightly well, but the Pixel 4 was also limited to nine markets. The Pixel 4a was launched in 13 countries and the Pixel 5 was sold in nine markets. In contrast, Samsung sells mobile phones in 130 countries around the world.

Google has been manufacturing phones for five years, but it’s just not on a scale to compete with something like Samsung, said Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India. “Google hasn’t yet reached the size of its competitors (production / volume, reach, marketing), Apple and Samsung in the smartphone hardware space, so the other two are every dozens of new launches. At the same time, Google on the market finds it difficult to manage supply (and now more so) and generate volumes while competing with such powerful existing companies. I feel. “

According to Singh, Google is limiting its devices to specific markets because it knows which countries are most effective at boosting early momentum. “With the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, Google will know which markets are working well in the Pixel lineup and will be accepted in markets such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, in addition to the usual US and Canada. It is creating the first wave of interest from these markets. “

The Pixel 6 is Google’s best shot to gain the long-awaited sales momentum.

Even after launching the device in a small wave in the past, Google couldn’t see the actual rise in its flagship product, the Pixel series. Singh said that if Google could organize carrier availability and marketing, that change could happen in the Pixel 6 series. “Given the strengths of Apple and Samsung, finding shelf space and consumer mindshare can be difficult, but with the Pixel 6 lineup, Google can now generate more volume than ever before.”

On a personal level, I’m angry that Google won’t launch its flagship phone in India. That’s what the Pixel 3 series did, but with 90% of India’s sales concentrated in the less than $ 300 category, it’s clear that Google has no plans to bring the best devices to India. “Google has always found a reasonable amount to justify its presence in this highly competitive market, where Chinese-based vendors are very aggressive in high decibel marketing and distribution depth / breadth. I find it difficult, “Shin said.

In addition, the fact that India does not have a carrier-based sales ecosystem is a factor in Google’s decision not to launch the Pixel 6 series in India, Shin said. All countries where Google sells the latest phones rely on carrier subsidies.

For that reason, it makes sense to limit the device to several markets until Google builds a scale that targets global launch. I thought this year would be Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s not. I need to wait a little longer. If your phone isn’t in one of the nine countries where it’s sold, you’ll need to look for another. Thankfully, the flagship category is full of choices.

Ultimately, Google has positioned the latest mobile phones as a viable alternative to the Galaxy S21 series. This is the best shot of a search giant to enter Samsung’s market share, but it’s unclear if it can actually be achieved.

