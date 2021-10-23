Google and Amazon employees criticize $ 1.2 billion cloud service deal with Israel





Last week, hundreds of Google and Amazon workers sent a letter to company leaders requesting a withdrawal from Project Nimbus, a $ 1.2 billion contract to provide cloud services to the Israeli army and government. Employees argue in the letter: “The deal was signed the same week that Israeli troops attacked Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 250 people, including more than 60 children … This technology provides further surveillance of Palestinians. It enables illegal data collection and promotes the expansion of Israeli illegal settlements on Palestinian lands. “

So far, almost all signers of letters are anonymous. One exception is Ariel Koren, product marketing manager for Google for Education based in San Francisco. He is also the organization of Tech’s Jewish Diaspora. The examiner emailed Ariel Koren about her group’s views and requests.

How did Google react to your request?

Currently, over 1,000 Google and Amazon employees are signing our letter. There is a huge amount of energy among the workers, demonstrating the urgency of this conscience crisis. We haven’t heard from our leadership yet, but we hope you’ll listen to this important call for action.

Why did Amazon and Google employees decide to remain anonymous, and what happens now that you and a few others have come out publicly?

There is great fear of retaliation, but we know that the power of the people we are building with is powerful. By moving forward, we want to raise awareness of workers’ right to ownership and responsibility for the consequences of our work.

Now that Governor Newsum has signed the Silence No More Act, do you feel more protected, at least in California?

It is important to protect workers who speak out from harassment and discrimination in the workplace, and this is no exception. But there is still a lot to do. Palestinian employees, in particular, often face harassment and discrimination when they speak out against business cooperation with the Israeli army and government, recognizing the pain they have endured as Palestinians in the recent Israeli assault. Just calling on your employer is even facing internal backlash. Gaza killed more than 250 Palestinians.

We know that more than 1,000 employees who have joined together beyond the boundaries of the company are on the right side of history, claiming the freedom and justice of all. As workers, we have both the right and the responsibility to speak when the technology we build is used to harm people, as in the case of the Project Nimbus contract with the Israeli army and government. I am.

How do you count anonymous names and send them to Google or Amazon?

The majority of signers publish their names internally. To protect the signed-on workers, the signer’s name is not disclosed to the outside world. This is because it is dangerous to publish people’s names publicly and many workers are afraid of retaliation.

What does Project Nimbus enable for Israeli public sector and military?

Cloud technology enables more efficient and extensive data collection. In a nutshell, if this technology is provided to oppressive institutions, they can do more harm. In this regard, the Israeli government is using technology to profile Palestinians at checkpoints, monitor Palestinians in Gaza, drive Palestinians out of their homes, and maintain isolated roads. I know that. In addition to the military, Project Nimbus will provide cloud services to the Israeli Land Authority, an agency that enables Israel to continuously expand its segregated settlements in violation of international law and US policy. Google and Amazon should not make the Israeli government vulnerable to these human rights abuses.

What is the possibility of Amazon and Google canceling Project Nimbus?

They previously canceled the contract, and we know they can do it again. For example, after Google employees organized and called on the company to carry out publicly stated values ​​and ethics efforts, Google ended the Project Dragonfly with China in response to human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim community. Did.

What is your strategy to make that happen?

We believe that Google and Amazon shouldn’t have a business model built around benefiting from apartheid, oppression, violence, and war-and they don’t have to. You can create a world where tech companies can thrive without harm. To increase the number of consumers internationally demanding that Google and Amazon serve us, our users daily, cheer up workers, and tech companies implement their ethical principles and confirm human rights. I hope you listen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/1000-google-and-amazon-employees-criticize-1-2-billion-cloud-services-contract-with-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos