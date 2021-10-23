Can Google’s new smartphone seduce iPhone buyers?





Google has clarified its hardware ambitions with custom-built chips, personalized software, and affordable Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones.

This week, Google announced the latest Pixel smartphone. It will be equipped with its own custom designed chips. The two smartphones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, are built to demonstrate the strengths of the search giant in artificial intelligence and image processing, with slight differences in size and functionality.

(Sign up for today’s Cache in our technology newsletter for insights on new themes that intersect technology, business, and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Four years after its development, the Tensor chip is optimized for faster and more accurate speech recognition and longer battery life. Among Android-based alternatives, custom-built silicon is a strong differentiator. Other brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo work with either Qualcomm or Mediateks semiconductors.

Google’s two new phones feature enhanced video features such as long exposure options, blurring of moving objects, and reverse action mode. With the upgraded camera software, you can better capture skin tones and reduce stray light in your photos. This can make dark skin look embarrassing. Some of these features overlap with Apple’s latest cinematic mode features on the new iPhone.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also come with the latest Titan M2 memory chip, which provides excellent password protection and in-app transaction protection. Between the two models, the Pixel 6 Pro has more memory at 12GB, adds 4x camera zoom, and accelerates refresh rates. This causes the phone to compete directly with the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition to custom-designed chips, cameras, assistants, and AI features, it’s the price that makes Google’s latest devices more attractive than the Apple iPhone. The Pixel 6 Pro costs $ 899, significantly cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, which sell for $ 999 and $ 1,099, respectively.

Read also | Apple sells fewer iPhones.

Google’s early Pixel smartphones outperformed their competitors in the Android smartphone market, but the company’s limited efforts in device marketing lag behind sales. Despite owning the operating system that powers the world’s top smartphones, Google has a small share of the mobile phone market.

According to a Counterpoint study, the US smartphone market will continue to be dominated by Apple at 53% in September until September 2021, followed by Samsung, Lenovo and LG. The Pixel market is less than 5%. It has a lot to do and more cash to put into your marketing budget.

However, Google has articulated its hardware ambitions with custom-built chips, personalized software, and affordable Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/can-googles-new-smartphones-lure-away-iphone-buyers/article37124001.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos