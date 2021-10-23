WeBoost Drive Reach OTR Cell Phone Signal Booster Wins AutoTech Breakthrough 2021 Connected Car Innovation of the Year





Salt Lake City-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Wilson Electronics, industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced that weBoost Drive Reach OTR was named the 2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Connected Car Innovation of the Year Winner. Announced. award. This innovative in-vehicle cell signal booster for semi-trucks and overlanders is among the impressive list of Aeva, Carlo, Ford Motor Co, Infineon Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, TuSimple, and other major autotech companies and startups. Was selected as a winner. industry.

Wilson Electronics CEO Bruce Lancaster was thrilled to be named the Connected Car Innovation of the Year winner by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. The Drive Reach OTR was created in response to demand from the truck industry working on overdrive to process freight orders. This honor reinforces our commitment to creating the most powerful and reliable cell signal boosters to ensure that truck drivers stay connected on the route at all times.

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies and products in today’s automotive technology sector. Entries will be judged by an independent panel of experts based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and influence. A complete list of 2021 winners can be found here.

Drive reach OTR

First released in November 2020, weBoostDrive Reach OTR is a connectivity game changer for off-road enthusiasts and truck drivers. This award-winning product is weBoosts’ most powerful multi-user in-vehicle cell signal booster for semi-trucks and overlanders. Equipped with a rugged all-weather OTR truck omnidirectional antenna, it boasts maximum connectivity and 60% wider service range than any other booster on the market.

Drivereach OTR boosts voice and data with a system gain of 50 dB allowed by the Maximum Federal Communications Commission (FCC), boosting all available network signals up to 32x. With this best signal booster, drivers will have fewer lost connections and dead zones, better audio quality, and faster data uploads and downloads.

More powerful than previous models, the DriveReach OTR allows truck and off-road vehicle drivers to enjoy powerful mobile signals up to 74% away from the cell tower. The versatile and powerful antenna offers a new height configuration not possible with previous models, allowing boosters to avoid many common cell signal barriers found at low levels. At the same time, this greatly improves cellular connectivity and speed across all wireless carriers, giving drivers peace of mind wherever they are.

All components are in one package, so it’s easy to DIY and install. The booster kit contains parts for multiple mounting options. Drive Reach OTR is also compatible with 5G, as weBoost is working on 5G movements. All weBoost Cellular Signal Boosters, the only cellular booster company that designs, assembles and tests products only in the United States, has a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Connect with we Boost

Want to know more about the award-winning DriveReach OTR connectivity solution? Visit the weBoosts Vehicle Solutions page or purchase the product directly.

About weBoost, Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of Wilson Pro and weBoost, is the market leader in cellular signal booster technology and is dedicated to providing wireless network coverage to everyone everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signals from all major carriers in all cellular devices. Significantly improves cellular coverage of residential, vehicle and commercial buildings. The company has been developing and manufacturing mobile phone signal boosters, antennas and related components for over 20 years, in the process establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures. .. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled and tested in the United States. For more information, please visit www.weboost.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global innovation and leadership, dedicated to celebrating the excellence of automotive technology, services, companies and products. I am. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public awareness of the performance and solutions of autotech companies in categories such as connected cars, electric vehicles, engine tech, automotive cybersecurity, sensor technology, traffic tech and vehicle telematics. For more information, please visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

