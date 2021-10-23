Technical hegemony reigning over Chengdu





Chengdu, China, October 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwestern China, is accelerating development through technological innovation thanks to the Chengdu Science and Technology Agency.

Qitan Tech employees work at the company’s lithography workshop. (PR Newsfoto / Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau)

Established in Chengdu in 2016, Qitan Tech is a DNA sequencing business. Through years of research and development, the company has launched China’s first nanopore-based single molecule gene sequencer.

Unlike mainstream next-generation sequencing technologies, the advantages of long read capabilities, portability, direct sequencing capabilities, and real-time output of results offer broad prospects for future applications.

“The application scenarios for nanopore-based sequencing technology are diverse and beyond our imagination,” said Xie Dan, one of the founders of Qitan Tech.

In the field of public health, this technology is useful due to its small size. This helps end the reliance on laboratory-based testing. Testers can take you to the front line anytime, anywhere to solve a problem.

“As a biomedical company, the benefits of Chengdu’s industrial support facilities and business environment are clear,” says Xie. He added that the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau is continually improving its business support system so that startups can focus on research and development.

Another Chengdu company said it would incorporate on-demand “special Airbus” into public life to solve travel problems in big cities.

On September 22, Volocopter, a pioneer in urban aviation, teamed up with Aerofugia, a subsidiary of Geely, which engages in unmanned aerial vehicles, to launch a joint venture in the Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone.

The joint venture will be responsible for the production and market operation of Volocopter products in China. It plans to help start air transportation in the city within 3 to 5 years. Chengdu will be one of the first cities to test the project.

The story continues

In addition to the two innovation-driven companies in Chengdu, there are several similar companies. Chengdu is making every effort to promote advanced science and technology innovation.

In 2020, more than 62 city-level technology business incubators and spaces were launched, with a total of approximately 6,000 high-tech companies registered. The city’s high-tech industry revenues amounted to 1 trillion yuan ($ 154.5 billion).

The city government is developing policies for the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin City Economic Circle. We hope to be incorporated into the National Center for Science and Technology Innovation.

Source Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/technological-supremacy-reigns-chengdu-131400208.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos