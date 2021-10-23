Hacking for homebuilder winners has been announced, positioning Boise as the headquarters for construction innovation





The VandalEyes team won this week’s Hacking for Housing event. The team includes Boise … [+] State University students Tais Mitchell, Jason Talford, Mallory Buscemi, Joseph Sedillo, Andrew Miller.

Boise

Levi Smith grew up on a ranch in central Texas. He started his first business at the age of 11 and has since been involved in the healthcare industry, practicing law, earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management, and has been in his career path over the last few decades. It is the main driving force.

Through all these roles, Smith has found a way to leverage technology. Today, as president of Franklin Building Supply, a regional lumber and building materials dealer with more than 17 offices in Idaho and Nevada, he brings his eclectic background and passion to inspire construction innovation. ..

After joining Franklin Building Supply in 2016, Smith was exposed to efficiency and collaboration opportunities in home construction and began looking for ways to influence and catalyze improvements.

I used to work in the healthcare industry. He said it was very complex and regulated. What you see in health care will be what you see in your home. In health care, innovation is limited to better stints, new stethoscopes, smaller silos, but the process is still hell. Insurance tells us what they don’t cover, we pass between four professionals, we wait forever for promises, everyone has their own agenda. In homes, everyone is doing something in their silos as well. Building codes can be a hurdle, and most innovation lies in products, not people or processes. We want to unleash and accelerate innovation in ways that don’t happen today, as it’s becoming more fragmented, too complex, and there’s no single place for everyone to get together on a daily basis for true collaboration and coordination. ..

From there he started talking to people in the Boise startup scene. There he saw that the major companies involved were either publicly traded companies or financial services and insurance, or, as he says, people in suits.

SMEs are only looking at potential customer innovation, not necessarily how they can support or contribute to industry-wide challenges. So Smith took a listening tour and identified where and how he could participate in change.

According to Smith, looking at our industry, we can’t find a homebuilding innovation hub anywhere in the United States. With a rich history of building materials companies in Idaho and a constantly mature startup ecosystem here, it makes a lot of sense to set up an innovation hub in Boise. Being at the forefront of innovation allows all other stakeholders with us to be part of the solution, rather than bystanders observing innovation from a distance.

His conversation led to Venture College in Boise, where he made several partnerships to create a hacking program for home construction that began last year. Nic Miller was Executive Director of the Venture College of Boise State University, College of Innovation and Design, and became the Smith Counterbalance of the program.

Last year, the team launched their first Hacking for Homebuilding event. Strictly speaking, this was a student contest with 14 teams and 36 participants. This year, the event was open to the public and grew to 16 teams and 46 participants. In addition, industry partners increased from 5 to 15 year-on-year.

This year’s attendees were presented with an explanation of the challenges that innovation must solve, from more sustainable construction solutions to site security. The first round of the pitch was announced in September, after which the top three of each track were selected by an industry jury to pitch in the finals of Boise Entrepreneurs Week on Thursday, October 21st.

Betsy Scott was Executive Director of Programs and Engagement of the Housing Innovation Alliance, a member-based organization that connects stakeholders with better housing industry opportunities, and served as a judge for the event. She was impressed with the innovative solution presented just two weeks later with a description of the problem.

According to Scott, it was great to see tech companies interested in the consumer-centric non-proptech residential spaces they saw recently. This group is serious about resolving problem descriptions and delving into the problems that surround them.

Six winners were announced during the event, and this year’s public track winners include Flashpoint Building Systems, Revonate, and Beta Canon’s Crew Notes. The winners of the student track are VandalEyes, SiteSeer and NeighborWoodSurplus. Winners left with a prize of up to $ 10,000 and a strong network to help them launch.

Founded by Nick Stoppello and Pat Churchman, Flashpoint Building Systems has developed a patented process for laser engraving building information and plans directly onto the underfloor exterior.

When subcontractors come to construction, the plan is right there, down to a fraction of that inch, Miller said. Instead of waiting for architects and engineers, Flashpoint Building Systems provides highly accurate information on-site underfloor.

Revonate uses 3D modeling to save time on remodeling projects and ensure a consistent rate of return. This technology performs a lidar scan of the project, from which it provides 3D rendering for modification. This technology is evolving to be able to convert 2D images to 3D rendering.

Vandal Eyes and Site Seer focused on site security to protect contractors and builders from off-site. This increases the cost of the house and causes delays. Miller points out that it could mean that the general contractor would lose his job or even go out of business. VandalEyes is a multi-faceted solution with security kit installation, a monitoring app that uses crowdsourcing to monitor your site, and a centralized system designed for trailers with GPS and cellular monitoring capabilities.

According to Scott, the VandalEyes solution was an approach and interesting because the builders integrated their own equipment. Combining notifications to the owner and police, we looked at all parts of the theft ecosystem, closed the loop and connected to insurance. It will prevent theft and get better insurance rates. It was very impressive for the student group and it was like a professional business group.

Isaiah Grover created SiteSeer as a solution to the theft and destruction of equipment trailers at construction sites.

CREWNotes was the pitch that won the housing hacking contest at Boise State University this week … [+] A university for an innovative approach to field communication.

CREW Notes by Beta Canon

BetaCanon’s Crewnotes is an innovative communication tool that simplifies the process of sharing legacy knowledge with project stakeholders. This app creates a QR code that can be left on-site as a sticky note, allowing subcontractors to communicate with each other efficiently and effectively.

Landon Barney and Jesse Rasaka hope to use a new venture, NeighborWood Surplus, to reduce the waste of unused material in the field. This startup helps contractors save on disposal costs while at the same time making affordable construction materials available to the public.

During the event, entrepreneurs learned about customer discovery, minimum viable product (MVP) development, and 10-day prototype testing. Miller and Smith want to put them on the path to success in launching the innovations that are urgently needed in the industry today.

According to Smith, this was actually an effort to bring together an innovation hub for homebuilding, bring these individuals together, unite, and share insights, perspectives, and lessons. Our goal is to occur many times throughout the year so that Boise itself becomes an effective place for stakeholders to innovate and launch. This will allow cities and counties to try out new ideas.

Scott believes that if you are currently renting, more universities will have the opportunity to innovate in this way with respect to construction. She also has a great opportunity for companies to use these types of contests to identify new hires, future internships, and college graduate hires when the industry is in desperate need of talent. I think.

Homes continue to be built, but one of the biggest questions facing the industry is whether someone can actually afford a home. Smith is excited to identify and lead innovations that can solve it and encourages collaboration in all areas.

