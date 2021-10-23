Proposed Oregon data center raises concerns about water supply





Google wants to build at least two data centers in Zadares. However, some residents are worried that there may not be enough water for everyone.

The conflict over water in Zadales, Oregon is as old as history itself, but the large Google data center on the edge of this Oregon town on the Columbia River represents new concerns in the 21st century.

Data centers, which are now an important part of modern computing, allow people to stream movies on Netflix, trade on PayPal, post updates on Facebook, and store trillions of photos. Useful for. However, one facility can also stir millions of gallons of water per day to cool equipment that operates at high temperatures.

Google wants to build at least two data centers in Zadares. This is worrisome for some inhabitants who are afraid that they will eventually run out of water for everyone, including local farms and orchards, which are their biggest users.

As water became a more valuable resource in the threat of climate change and the demand for cloud computing increased, there was some backlash across the United States as tech companies built and expanded their data center competition. Some tech giants are using state-of-the-art R & D to find less impactful cooling methods, but others say companies can do much more to be environmentally sustainable.

According to US drought monitors, this concern can be understood in Zadares, home of Wasco County, which is suffering from extreme and extraordinary droughts. The region endured the hottest day on record last summer, reaching 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) in Zadares.

Dulles is adjacent to the powerful Columbia River, but the new data center cannot use that water and instead has to pump water from rivers and groundwater that have passed through urban water treatment plants.

However, the snow cover of the nearby Cascade Range, which supplies water to the aquifer, varies greatly from year to year, and glaciers are melting. Most aquifers in north-central Oregon are declining, according to the US Geological Survey’s Groundwater Resources Program.

Increasing anxiety: 15,000 townspeople do not know how much water the proposed data center will use. This is because Google calls it a corporate secret. Even city council members, who are due to vote on November 8, had to wait until this week.

Dave Anderson, director of public works at The Dalles, said Google acquired 3.9 million gallons of water rights per day when it bought land that once had an aluminum smelter. Google is demanding less water from its new data center and will transfer those rights to the city, Anderson said.

He said the city would come forward.

As part of that, Google said it is working on the long-term health of the county’s economy and natural resources.

Google is thrilled to continue discussions with local authorities on an agreement that would allow it to continue to grow while supporting the community, “said the expansion proposal to store water during the dry season. It includes a potential aquifer program to increase supply.

The United States hosts 30% of the world’s data centers, more than any other country. Some data centers are trying to increase the efficiency of water consumption, for example, by recycling at the center several times before discharging the same water. Google uses treated sewage to cool its facilities in Douglas County, Georgia, instead of using drinking water like many data centers.

Facebook’s first data center took it one step further when it used the cold high desert air of Prineville, Oregon to cool its servers and built a center near the Arctic Circle in Luleå, Sweden.

Microsoft has set up a small data center on the ocean floor off Scotland that looks like a giant cigar. Last year, when the barnacle-studded container was recovered two years later, the company’s employees were more credible as a result of no server temperature fluctuations or corrosion due to oxygen or humidity. According to team leader Ben Cutler, the experiment shows that data centers can be kept cool without the use of freshwater resources.

According to a May study released by researchers at Virginia Tech and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, one-fifth of data centers rely on water in moderate to highly stressed basins.

Landon Marston, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, said that technology companies typically consider tax cuts and cheap electricity and land availability when setting up data centers. He said he was doing it.

According to Marston, they need to consider the impact on water more seriously and place the facility in a more sustainable area for both environmental benefits and their own profits.

According to Marston, the drought seen in the west is expected to worsen, so it is also a risk and resilience issue that data centers and their operators need to face.

About an hour’s drive east of Zadales, Amazon is returning some of the water used by large data centers. Between Boardman and Umatilla in Oregon, Amazon’s vast campus hits farmland, cheese factories, and neighborhoods. Like many data centers, it uses water primarily in the summer and air-cools its servers for the rest of the year.

About two-thirds of the water used by Amazon evaporates. The rest is processed and sent to irrigation canals that feed crops and pastures.

Umatilla City Manager Dave Stockdale said that as the Amazon facility grew, the city’s main problem was that the city’s water treatment plant was unable to treat the wastewater from the data center, causing farms and ranches. I highly appreciate the fact that I have the water.

John Devaud, executive director of Waterwatch, Oregon, is seeking to reform water legislation to protect and restore rivers, but companies have criticized it as a good tactic.

“Does the server farm actually mitigate the harm of actually using water for other benefits that may be using the same water source, such as the environment, fish, and wildlife?” DeVoe Said.

Adam Seripsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services, claims that Amazon feels responsible for its impact.

“We have been very conscious of intentional water use in all of these projects,” he said, adding that the center has brought economic activity and employment to the region.

Dawn Rasmusen, who lives in the suburbs of The Dalles, is worried that her town may have made a mistake in negotiations with Google.

She sees the well water level drop year by year and is worried that sooner or later it may not be enough for everyone.

After all, who is going to win if there isn’t enough water? She asked.

